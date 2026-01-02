Cultural Affairs Bureau launches the “Historic Centre of Macao Route” inviting the public to explore the charm of the world heritage together

MACAU, January 2 - In order to facilitate residents and tourists to explore the world heritage site in Macao, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) has added the “Historic Centre of Macao Route” to the thematic website Macao Cultural Heritage Trails”. This feature guides the public to travel through the historic buildings and plazas in Macao, allowing them to deeply experience the distinctive charm of this historic centre. Detailed information about the route is available on the thematic website (www.culturalheritage.mo/en/plans) from today.

The “Historic Centre of Macao Route” is centered on the world heritage site and connects 22 historic buildings and 8 plazas, including the A-Ma Temple and the Ruins of St. Paul’s. Along the area’s undulating terrain and winding alleys, the public can explore its profound historical legacy, distinctive architecture and unique streetscapes, thereby gaining an appreciation of Macao’s vibrant diversity as a place where Chinese and Western cultures deeply converge.

The thematic website is presented through text and images, offering residents and tourists a convenient and rich experience for online tours and on-site cultural exploration through audio-visual guided tours and interactive maps. In addition to the newly added route, the website also provides access to two other themed trails: the “Macao Maritime Silk Road Historic Sites Route” and the “Route of Historic Buildings with Educational Role in East-West Cultural Exchange”. IC will continue to explore the historical resources of Macao, to launch more themed routes in phases, and to enrich the content of the thematic website, thereby encouraging the public to learn and experience Macao’s history and culture. For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 2836 6320 during office hours.