Yellowcom Expands Business Telecoms Services Across Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland With Local Support Teams

Glasgow-headquartered business phone systems and broadband provider now serves organisations from three regional offices

We provide tailored telecoms solutions with UK and Ireland based support teams in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin, helping businesses communicate smarter.” — Stephen McClelland, Yellowcom

BELFAST, COUNTY ANTRIM, UNITED KINGDOM, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yellowcom, a business telecoms provider headquartered in Glasgow, continues to expand its services across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland through its regional office network. The company provides business phone systems business broadband , and business mobile solutions to organisations throughout these regions from offices in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin.Business Telecoms Provider Serving Scotland, Northern Ireland and IrelandYellowcom operates as a business telecoms provider with over 15 years of experience serving organisations across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Ireland. The company's headquarters are located in Glasgow, with additional offices in Belfast serving Northern Ireland and Dublin serving the Republic of Ireland.The company provides business phone systems including both cloud phone systems and on-premise phone systems. Business broadband options include FTTC, FTTP, and dedicated leased lines. Business mobile contracts are also available through the company's service portfolio.Support teams are based in the UK and Ireland, operating from the Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin offices. This regional structure enables local support delivery for businesses throughout Scotland, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland.Yellowcom describes its approach as providing tailored telecoms solutions rather than standard packages. The company states that it recommends the right technology specifically for each business's needs, focusing on reducing overheads whilst maintaining reliable communications.Business Phone Systems: Cloud and On-Premise SolutionsYellowcom provides business phone systems suited to different organisational requirements. Cloud phone systems offer flexibility for businesses seeking hosted telephony solutions without on-site equipment. These systems are accessed over internet connections and typically include features such as call management, voicemail, and integration with other business tools.On-premise phone systems are available for organisations preferring local infrastructure control. These systems involve installing telephone exchange hardware at the business location, providing complete ownership of the telephony infrastructure.Both VoIP phone systems and traditional telephony migration services are offered. The company assists businesses transitioning from legacy phone systems to modern alternatives ahead of the PSTN switch-off deadline. This includes number porting services to ensure businesses retain their existing telephone numbers when switching providers or technologies.Business phone system installations are carried out by engineers based in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin, providing coverage across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Ireland. The company offers consultations to assess current telephony arrangements and recommend appropriate solutions based on call volumes, staff numbers, and specific business requirements.Cloud phone systems from Yellowcom can support remote and hybrid working arrangements, allowing staff to make and receive calls on business numbers from various locations and devices. On-premise systems suit organisations requiring complete control over their telephony infrastructure or those with specific security or compliance requirements.Business Broadband Options: FTTC, FTTP and Leased LinesBusiness broadband services from Yellowcom include multiple connectivity options to suit different organisational requirements.FTTC (Fibre to the Cabinet) provides standard business broadband connectivity. This technology delivers fibre optic connections to street cabinets, with the final connection to business premises running over existing copper infrastructure. FTTC business broadband suits many small and medium-sized organisations with standard connectivity requirements.FTTP (Fibre to the Premises) delivers faster speeds for businesses requiring higher bandwidth. This technology provides fibre optic connections directly to business premises, eliminating the copper element and enabling faster upload and download speeds. FTTP business broadband is suitable for organisations with high data transfer requirements or those running bandwidth-intensive applications.Dedicated leased lines offer guaranteed connectivity for organisations with critical internet requirements. Unlike standard broadband, leased lines provide symmetric upload and download speeds, guaranteed bandwidth, and service level agreements. Leased line connectivity suits businesses where internet reliability is essential to operations.Business broadband in Glasgow, business broadband in Belfast, and business broadband in Dublin are all available through the company's regional offices. Connectivity assessments help businesses determine which broadband option suits their requirements based on factors including current usage, number of users, and business-critical applications.The company can also advise on backup connectivity options for businesses requiring resilience. This may include secondary broadband connections or 4G/5G failover solutions to maintain internet access during primary connection outages.Business Mobile Contracts and SIM-Only DealsBusiness mobile contracts are available through Yellowcom on major UK networks. Options include business mobile SIM-only deals for organisations providing devices to staff, and handset contracts for businesses requiring new mobile devices.The company reviews business mobile usage patterns to recommend appropriate tariffs, aiming to match allowances to actual usage rather than paying for unused capacity. This includes analysis of call minutes, text messages, and data consumption across the organisation.Business mobiles can integrate with cloud phone systems, enabling staff to use business numbers on mobile devices. This unified communications approach allows employees to make and receive calls on their business telephone number from their mobile phone, supporting flexible working arrangements.Business mobile services are available to organisations across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Ireland through Yellowcom's regional offices. The company can manage business mobile contracts alongside phone systems and broadband, consolidating telecoms services with a single provider.Data pooling options may be available for organisations with multiple mobile users, allowing unused data from one device to be used by another within the same account. This can reduce waste and improve value from business mobile contracts.Regional Office Locations: Glasgow, Belfast and DublinThe Glasgow office serves as Yellowcom's headquarters and provides telecoms services throughout Scotland. Business phone systems Glasgow, business broadband Glasgow, and business mobiles Glasgow are all delivered from this location. The Glasgow team provides sales, installation, and ongoing support for Scottish businesses.The Belfast office provides business telecoms services across Northern Ireland. Business phone systems Belfast, business broadband Belfast, and business mobiles Belfast are available to organisations throughout the region. This office enables local support delivery for Northern Irish businesses, with engineers based in the region.The Dublin office serves businesses in the Republic of Ireland. Business phone systems Dublin, business broadband Dublin, and VoIP Ireland services are delivered through this location. The Dublin presence allows Yellowcom to serve Irish businesses with local support and understanding of the Irish market.This three-office structure provides Yellowcom with coverage across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland. Each office operates with local teams familiar with regional business environments and infrastructure considerations.The company states that this regional approach differentiates it from larger national providers, where support may be centralised or outsourced internationally. Local engineers can attend business premises for installations and support visits, whilst telephone support is provided by UK and Ireland based staff.Sectors Served: Professional Services, Healthcare, Hospitality, Education and ConstructionYellowcom provides business telecoms solutions to organisations across multiple sectors, with experience serving different industry requirements.Professional services firms including accountants, solicitors, and consultancies use the company's phone systems and broadband services. These organisations typically require reliable communications for client contact, call handling features, and professional presentation through business telephone systems.Healthcare providers including dental practices, clinics, and care facilities are served through the regional offices. Healthcare telecoms requirements may include appointment reminder systems, call recording for compliance purposes, and reliable connectivity for practice management software.Hospitality businesses including hotels, restaurants, and venues use Yellowcom's business phone systems. Hospitality telecoms needs can include multi-line systems for reservations, integration with booking systems, and guest-facing communications infrastructure.Educational institutions including schools, colleges, and training providers are provided with telecoms solutions. Education sector requirements may include multi-site connectivity, staff communication systems, and reliable broadband for teaching and administrative purposes.Construction companies with multiple sites and mobile workforces utilise the company's mobile and connectivity services. Construction telecoms needs often include temporary site connectivity, mobile communications for site staff, and coordination between office and field-based teams.Each sector presents different communication requirements, and Yellowcom states that it tailors recommendations based on specific industry needs rather than applying standard solutions across all business types.UK and Ireland Based Support TeamsTechnical support is provided by teams based in the UK and Ireland. Support staff operate from the Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin offices, providing local assistance to businesses throughout Scotland, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland.The company emphasises that support is not outsourced to offshore call centres. Businesses can speak directly with UK and Ireland based technical staff when issues arise or when assistance is required with system configuration and management.Support services include troubleshooting for phone systems and connectivity issues, assistance with user administration and system changes, and guidance on using system features. Ongoing support is provided following installation, with businesses able to contact support teams during office hours.The company also provides self-service options through an online customer portal, where businesses can access billing information, manage certain account settings, and access support resources. This complements telephone support for routine administrative tasks.Yellowcom states that its focus is on providing straightforward advice and dependable service. The company describes its mission as helping businesses communicate effectively with the right technology and the right advice, backed by real people who respond when help is needed.Frequently Asked Questions About YellowcomWhat is Yellowcom?Yellowcom is a business telecoms provider headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland. The company provides business phone systems, business broadband, and business mobile services to organisations across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland. Yellowcom has over 15 years of experience in business telecommunications and operates from offices in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin.Where are Yellowcom's offices located?Yellowcom has offices in three locations: Glasgow (headquarters) serving Scotland, Belfast serving Northern Ireland, and Dublin serving the Republic of Ireland. Support teams are based in these UK and Ireland locations, providing local service delivery across all three regions.What business phone systems does Yellowcom provide?Yellowcom provides both cloud phone systems and on-premise phone systems for businesses. Cloud phone systems are hosted solutions accessed over internet connections, requiring no on-site telephone exchange equipment. On-premise phone systems involve hardware installed at the business location for organisations preferring local control. Both options use VoIP technology for call handling.What business broadband options are available from Yellowcom?Yellowcom offers three main business broadband options: FTTC (Fibre to the Cabinet) for standard business connectivity, FTTP (Fibre to the Premises) for faster symmetric speeds, and dedicated leased lines for guaranteed bandwidth with service level agreements. These services are available across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Ireland through the company's regional offices.Does Yellowcom provide business mobile contracts?Yes, Yellowcom provides business mobile contracts on major UK networks. Options include SIM-only deals for businesses providing their own devices, and handset packages including new mobile devices. Business mobiles can integrate with cloud phone systems, allowing staff to use business numbers on mobile devices for unified communications.What areas does Yellowcom serve?Yellowcom serves businesses throughout Scotland from the Glasgow office, Northern Ireland from the Belfast office, and the Republic of Ireland from the Dublin office. The company provides business telecoms services across all three regions with local support teams based in each location.What sectors does Yellowcom work with?Yellowcom provides telecoms services to multiple sectors including professional services (accountants, solicitors, consultancies), healthcare (dental practices, clinics, care facilities), hospitality (hotels, restaurants, venues), education (schools, colleges, training providers), and construction companies with multi-site and mobile workforce requirements.How can I contact Yellowcom?Yellowcom can be contacted on 03330 156 651 for UK enquiries or 01 263 5299 for Ireland enquiries. The company website is yellowcom.co.uk. Offices are located in Glasgow (headquarters), Belfast, and Dublin, with support teams based in all three locations.Does Yellowcom help with the PSTN switch-off?Yes, Yellowcom assists businesses transitioning from traditional phone lines to VoIP and cloud phone systems ahead of the PSTN switch-off. The company provides migration support including assessment of current systems, recommendation of suitable alternatives, and number porting to ensure businesses retain existing telephone numbers.Is Yellowcom support based in the UK?Yes, Yellowcom's support teams are based in the UK and Ireland. Technical support is provided from offices in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin rather than offshore call centres. Businesses can speak directly with local support staff for assistance with phone systems, broadband, and mobile services.About YellowcomYellowcom is a business telecoms provider headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland, with additional offices in Belfast, Northern Ireland and Dublin, Ireland. The company has over 15 years of experience providing business phone systems, business broadband, and business mobile services to organisations across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland.Services include cloud phone systems, on-premise phone systems, VoIP telephony, FTTC broadband, FTTP broadband, dedicated leased lines, and business mobile contracts. Support teams are based in the UK and Ireland, operating from the Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin offices.Yellowcom serves multiple sectors including professional services, healthcare, hospitality, education, and construction. The company focuses on tailored telecoms solutions with local support delivery.

