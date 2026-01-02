SIERRA VISTA, ARIZONA REALTOR® AUDRA SEAY EARNS HER MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
I know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that our freedoms would not be what they are today without our military fighting for and protecting us, for generations. I have tremendous respect for our military.”SIERRA VISTA, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audra Seay is an extremely warm, gentle, caring, nurturing and loving individual who is always attuned to those around her, making sure they are all well taken care of. She is also a proud Army spouse, and mother of four enlisted heroes and one active duty. Their commitment spans Army, Air Force and Marines. She recently obtained her Broker’s license, which is a testament to her dedication and expertise, while continuing to work at Keller Williams Southern Arizona.
— Audra Seay
Audra was born in Oakland, California and graduated from Fremont High School. While in high school, she was a stand-out athlete, participating in track & field, tennis, basketball, and volleyball. To this day, she is an avid pickleball player, where she networks on the court and in the club, with movers and shakers in her tight-knit community.
While attending High School in Long Beach, California, helping her uncle with his children, at 15 years old she met an outstanding athlete, Laban Seay, her future husband. Laban had already enlisted in the Army. Having completed Basic Training at 19, he was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri and then relocated to Fort Benning, Georgia. He continued to play football, joining the HHC 3rd Brigade https://1cda.org/history/history-3bde/ until he tore his left knee ligament, an injury which led to his separation from the Army on an honorable discharge. After dating for three years, Audra and Laban got married three days after she graduated from high school. Audra’s husband then became a Medical Assistant and studied to become a Respiratory Therapist before switching his career to become a computer programmer and a cyber security expert, working for the military.
Together, Audra and Laban had 14 children. She says, “I believe having children is the greatest calling anyone can have. It’s why we’re here on Earth.” They moved to San Bernardino, California and she home-schooled each one of her children. She had a classroom for them where she taught everything that was required for a good education. “I had my girls in Girl Scouts and my boys in Cub Scouts.” She says, “I was a cub scout leader which they needed for the boys. Since I had experience with raising many children. I had my own den. One of my sons became an Eagle Scout, and two of my girls earned their Gold Award. I’m so proud of those moments!”
Audra’s family shared fun memories, focused on daily routines and family devotion according to their Christian faith. Her children participated in chores, which taught them to learn responsibility, while still having time to play. These shared experiences, from praying together before meals and before homeschool, to running in the backyard and bedtime tuck-ins, fostered wholeness and wellness, leaving a lasting impact. Audra stated with a smile, “I’ll always cherish those beautiful memories.”
She and her family eventually moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona when her husband secured a job as a Cyber-Security Contractor. Audra reflects upon those times. “I realized that this was a great move for our family because California was congested with traffic, which made it difficult to make appointments and get to my children’s activities on time. It brought a lot of stress to the family.” Audra and Laban secured a magnificent, five-bedroom palatial estate spanning over an acre in Arizona, a purchase made possible by utilizing their VA loan that perfectly met all the criteria for their choice home."
Audra was always a very shy person and never dreamed of coming out of her caterpillar cocoon to become the magnificent butterfly that she is today. “I joined the Toastmasters meetings, and we all had to speak in front of a crowd.” She recalls. “I froze at the thought of it. The goal was to learn how to speak in front of audiences, which I wanted to do, but I trembled at the thought of it. Thankfully, it became fun for me because I had a mentor. I had to learn how to speak to the public. Door knocking with my scouts and Toastmasters meetings helped me gracefully introduce myself to my neighbors.”
Audra’s mentor was Claudia Cooley, a best-selling Author who built confidence in her. “She was like my mom. She spoke to the audience and asked if anyone wanted to write a book. I always wanted to write a book! So, I did!”: https://www.amazon.com/Sketch-Beauty-Mother-14-Children/dp/0999714600
With Claudia's unwavering support, Audra joined her Mastermind Class, where she was encouraged to believe that she could do anything she put her mind to. “It was exciting! I created a ‘vision board’ and the first thing I wrote on that board was that I wanted to be a real estate agent. I was so grateful to my husband for supporting our family by working so hard… I truly wanted to be able to support him, finally.”
Audra obtained her Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification because of her love and respect for our military. Her first sale was helping a military family relocate to Alaska by managing the sale of their home while they moved. She kept everything on schedule, handled all the documents, helped prepare the property, and provided advice to maximize the sale. Thanks to her guidance, the home was sold in just three weeks, allowing the family to purchase their new home in Alaska with ease. Since then, she has continued to assist military families and veterans with buying and selling their homes while giving advice on myriad levels. She says, “I know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that our freedoms would not be what they are today without our military fighting for and protecting us, for generations. I have tremendous respect for every single person who has ever served our country.”
Audra proudly serves those moving to or from Fort Huachuca.
For more information about “Military Friendly Agent” Audra Seay, please visit these important websites:
https://seayrealtor.kw.com/
https://www.realtor.com/realestateagents/5f34c9639d4fe8001203198b
https://www.homes.com/real-estate-agents/audra-seay/cnd63tf/
Email her directly at: audra@seayrealtor.com
