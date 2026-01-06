Electra at CES 2026 with live Demonstrations of Battery Intelligence for e-Mobility, Energy Infrastructure, and Robotics

Electra Booth at CES Electra Team at CES 2026

Electra Vehicles opened CES 2026 today, showing how battery systems can become adaptive, predictive, and software-defined assets.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electra Vehicles, the leader in AI-driven battery intelligence, opened CES 2026 today with live demonstrations of its EVE-Ai™ platform, showing how battery systems can become adaptive, predictive, and software-defined assets across the technologies shaping the next decade.At Booth #7324 (LVCC West Hall), Electra is showcasing how its intelligence layer transforms battery performance in real-world operating conditions — from electric mobility and grid-scale storage to the fast-growing world of autonomous and robotic systems.“CES is where you can show — not just tell — what’s next,” said Giovanni Rossi, CMO at Electra Vehicles. “This year we’re demonstrating battery intelligence as an operating layer: real-time insights, predictive control, and optimization that help companies scale performance and safety where it matters most.”Three Pillars of Electra’s CES 2026 ShowcaseElectra’s CES presence is anchored around three strategic pillars:1) AI for e-Mobility (Software-Defined Vehicles)Battery intelligence for EVs and fleets that improves performance, safety, and total cost of ownership through predictive analytics and optimized charging strategies, making the battery a controllable layer within Software-Defined Vehicles.2) Energy InfrastructureElectra is spotlighting intelligence for BESS supporting the Grid, Renewables Integration, and Data Centers — where uptime, safety, and predictable performance are non-negotiable. Booth demonstrations show how EVE-Ai™ enables real-time visibility, early anomaly detection, and optimization strategies that extend useful life, reduce operational risk, and improve utilization and ROI.3) AI for RoboticsElectra is also highlighting applications in robotics, where energy systems must deliver reliability under variable loads and demanding duty cycles. Demonstrations show how EVE-Ai™ adapts battery behavior to operational realities — improving autonomy, stability, and long-term performance.A Two-Layer Intelligence PlatformElectra’s technology integrates two synergistic layers of intelligence:1) EVE-Ai™ Battery Fleet Analytics (BFA) — a cloud-based platform for large-scale monitoring, management, and optimization of EV and Stationary Battery fleets and assets, delivering predictive analytics, proactive maintenance, and asset-level visibility to maximize uptime and ROI.2) EVE-Ai™ Adaptive Controls — an embedded intelligence layer that transforms traditional BMS into AI-driven BMS, enabling precise, real-time optimization of charging, health, and safety directly at the edge.“Electra’s AI-powered brain is redefining how batteries create value,” said Fabrizio Martini, CEO and Co-Founder of Electra Vehicles. “In deployments to date, we’ve delivered up to 12% annual ROI uplift for BESS and up to 15% improvement per mile for EV fleets, with 3+ years of life extension and up to 40% higher uptime. This impact comes from AI-driven battery management, early risk detection, and real-time optimization—turning energy storage into a data-intelligent, profit-generating system.”Live Demonstrations and Briefings at Booth #7324On the operating day of CES 2026, Electra is hosting a curated set of live demonstrations and on-site briefings at Booth #7324, showing how EVE-Ai™ enables:- Real-time battery intelligence and asset-level visibility- Early anomaly detection to support predictive maintenance and safety- Optimization strategies that extend useful life and improve utilization and ROI- A unified approach that scales across energy infrastructure, e-mobility, and roboticsAttendees, partners, and media are invited to visit the booth for hands-on walkthroughs and conversations with Electra’s technical and commercial teams.NVIDIA Inception ProgramElectra Vehicles has been selected to join the NVIDIA Inception Program, aligning with a global network of innovators shaping the future of AI and computing. As part of this program, Electra is exploring synergies between its embedded AI platform and NVIDIA’s edge-computing technologies, supporting the development of AI-ready battery-management systems that blend advanced computing with intelligent energy control.“The purpose of the program is to partner with the world’s most innovative startups,” said Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA.Exclusive CES Side Event with Sibros, Niterra, and DeloitteAlongside CES, Electra is co-hosting an invitation-only event in partnership with Sibros, Niterra, and Deloitte, bringing together leaders from technology, energy, and infrastructure to discuss how AI is transforming energy performance and reliability in the field.Experience the Future of Energy Intelligence at CES 2026Visitors to CES 2026 can experience live demonstrations of EVE-Ai™’s capabilities — including predictive analytics, real-time optimization, and fleet-level scalability — proving that the future of energy intelligence is already here.Book your slot here: https://www.electravehicles.com/ces-2026/ Visit Electra Vehicles at CES 2026 — LVCC West Hall, Booth #7324.About Electra Vehicles, Inc.Electra Vehicles is a leading AI-driven cleantech and B2B software company dedicated to unlocking the full potential of battery technology. Its mission is to power a sustainable, electric future by delivering advanced AI/ML-enabled solutions and data analytics for automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, battery manufacturers, fleet operators, and BESS operators.By transforming battery performance, safety, and efficiency, Electra empowers key stakeholders to lead the transition toward a cleaner, electrified world.

