King Charles III 2026 New Year Honours for RCP fellows

The King’s New Year Honours saw a number of RCP fellows recognised for their contributions across a range of areas including healthcare in the UK and internationally.

Professor Mumtaz Patel, president of the Royal College of Physicians, said:

'I warmly congratulate the fellows who have been recognised in the King’s New Year Honours. These awards celebrate careers defined by dedication, leadership, and innovation in medicine and research. From shaping education and pioneering new treatments, to delivering care that touches countless lives, your contributions not only improve clinical practice and care for patients but inspire the future generations in our profession.

'These honours are a testament to the difference you make every day, locally, nationally, and globally.'

The RCP fellows honoured in the 2026 New Year list are:

Most Excellent Order of the British Empire

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (GBE)

Dr Suzannah Claire LISHMAN CBE, Hon FRCP, lately president, The Association of Clinical Pathologists and senior advisor on medical examiners, Royal College of Pathologists.

For services to the medical examiner system and to patient safety.

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Dr Edward James BAKER FRCP, chair, Health Services, Safety Investigations Body.

For services to healthcare.

Professor Jill Jannette Freda BELCH OBE, FRSE, FRCP, professor of vascular medicine and consultant physician, Ninewells Hospital and Medical School, NHS Tayside.

For services to medicine and public health.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Alan Keith FLETCHER FRCP, lately National medical Examiner for England and Wales, NHS England.

For services to the NHS.

Dr Anna Lisa Mary JENKINS FRCP

For services to life sciences.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Professor Michael Kevin ALMOND QVRM, VR, DL, FRCP, Professor, Veterans and Families Studies, Anglia Ruskin University and Chair, Essex Reserve Forces and Cadets Association.

For services to service personnel and veterans.

Professor Alan Keith BOYD FRCP, FMedSci, President and Chief Executive officer, Boyd Consultants.

For services to gene therapy and medical education.

Professor Neil Reginald POULTER FRCP, Professor of preventative cardiovascular medicine, Imperial College London.

For services to hypertension prevention.

Overseas and international List

Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George (KCMG)

Professor David Christopher William MABEY CBE, FRCP, professor of communicable Diseases, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

For services to global health.

Professor Anthony Damien REDMOND OBE, FRCP, founder of UK-Med and Professor Emeritus of International Emergency Medicine, University of Manchester.

For services to humanitarian medical assistance.

Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG)

Professor Nicholas Philip John DAY FRCP, Director Mahidol Oxford Research Programme and professor of Tropical Medicine, Oxford University.

For services to global health.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Dr Dwomoa ADU, FRCP, Honorary consultant nephrologist and senior research fellow, University of Ghana Medical School.

For services to treating kidney disease in the UK and overseas.