Indian Entrepreneur Jeetendra Khatri Scales InventionDM Into Global PR and Digital Branding Powerhouse.

LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most individuals imagine New York, Dubai or London when they consider global PR and digital branding yet they do not imagine a founder who is working in Lucknow, India to create the same.However, in only a few years, Invention Digital Marketing Company (InventionDM) has attained the status of a rapidly expanding PR and digital branding agency to entrepreneurs and brands in India, the UAE, the USA and over 40 countries.Introduced in 2021 and with a mission of transforming imagination into identity, InventionDM currently assists founders, CEOs, and businesses to be featured in the leading digital magazines, enforce a robust online presence, and create personal brands that traverse the borders.The agency is known to place first-time entrepreneurs as well as the best to where they are most needed, on Google, in the news, and on the brains of the decision-makers.From Freelance Marketer to global PR ArchitectPrior to InventionDM, Jeetendra had a number of years in digital marketing, design and performance campaigns with clients in the education, healthcare, technology, hospitality, and professional services sectors. His practical experience, campaign execution, campaign optimization, and budget oversight helped him develop his conviction that visibility is not a coincidence, but a strategy, content, and timing.According to Jeetendra Khatri , Founder and CEO of InventionDM, in 2021, I was ready to stop valuing digital marketing as a service and make it a growth engine. InventionDM is created to enable entrepreneurs to not just be one more profile on the Internet, but be a name that people search, trust, and recall.Connecting India to the World Through PR & Digital MarketingInventionDM is headquartered in Lucknow, India with strong networks in Dubai and other global centres and is a combination of good Indian execution and global outlook. Its staff develops SEO-optimized press releases, magazine features, performance campaigns, and digital materials that guarantee the feature in high-authority digital media websites and business magazines.A Client List that Spans Industries and BordersInventionDM’s growth is reflected in the quality and diversity of its clients. Over the past few years, the agency has supported brands such as Tutor Doctor, Water and Shark, IFZA, and several other, consulting, and corporate entities serving international audiences. This mix of Indian and global brands has allowed the team to understand very different markets.Practical results. InventionDM claims that the company has assisted in generating over ₹400 Million in revenue and over a million leads to its clients by using combined digital approaches and PR presence, according to the own figures of the company. The mentioned client satisfaction rate of approximately 95% shows the focus of the agency on communication, transparency, and ongoing optimization.“Our clients don’t come to us just for fancy creatives,” Jeetendra notes. “They come because they need measurable growth—better quality leads, stronger authority, and a story that investors and customers believe.Personal Branding for the New Era of EntrepreneurshipHe has worked with entrepreneurs at different stages, bootstrapped founders, scaling CEOs, and consultants, showing them how to package their stories so that they resonate with both Indian and global audiences.​“In today’s world, people Google you before they Google your company,” Jeetendra explains. “If your digital footprint doesn’t match your ambition, you’re leaving opportunities on the table—especially from markets like the USA and UAE that look for credibility first.”Each campaign is designed to:Turn founder stories into searchable authority on Google and Bing.Build trust with investors, partners, and international buyers.Generate traffic, leads, and brand recognition without relying only on ads.Deliver high‑quality backlinks that support long‑term SEO efforts.For entrepreneurs in India, the UAE, the US, and other markets, this means their work is not limited to their own social media posts or website. Their story can be found and validated on independent, recognized platforms.A Culture Built on Relationships and ResultsInside InventionDM, culture is as important as campaigns. The company has grown into a team of digital strategists, writers, designers, media relations specialists, and performance marketers who share an obsession with outcomes. Regular training, close monitoring of algorithm updates, and collaborative problem‑solving are built into the way the firm operates.​“We see ourselves as an extended marketing and PR arm for our clients,” Jeetendra says. “That means we don’t just send a report and disappear. We get on calls, we explain in Details, and we adjust strategies quickly so they don’t lose time or momentum.”This service‑driven mindset has helped InventionDM earn positive reviews from founders and corporate leaders alike, many of whom highlight the agency’s responsiveness, clarity, and focus on long term brand building rather than quick, unsustainable wins.Built in India, Serving the GlobeWhat began as a small Digital Marketing Company in India initiative in Lucknow has become a bridge between emerging founders and global opportunities. By combining Indian talent, international media relationships, and a deep understanding of entrepreneur psychology, InventionDM has carved a niche as a partner for brands that want to be seen, trusted, and remembered.The agency’s portfolio now spans startups, SMEs, real estate brands, EdTech and healthcare companies, financial and legal services, and professional firms that need to stand out in crowded markets. Whether the goal is to enter the UAE, reach English speaking audiences in the US, or dominate search results in India, InventionDM designs a roadmap that aligns PR, content, and performance marketing.As InventionDM steps into its next phase of growth, the mission remains simple, help brands and individuals rise beyond visibility—to be remembered, respected, and recognized worldwide.

