Gift Cards Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

The Business Research Company's Gift Cards Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow from $1296.06 billion in 2024 to $1535.6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gift Cards market is dominated by a mix of global retailers, fintech companies, and regional issuers. Companies are focusing on personalized gifting solutions, seamless digital platforms, and enhanced security features to strengthen market presence and drive consumer engagement. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, strategic partnerships, and expansion into emerging markets

Which Market Player Is Leading the Gift Cards Market?

According to our research, Amazon.com Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The Online Stores division of the company partially involved in the sale of gift cards market growth, provides Amazon Gift Cards, which can be used to shop from over 80 million products across various categories such as electronics, fashion, groceries, and more on its platform. These gift cards are prepaid vouchers that can be instantly delivered and converted into Amazon Pay balance for seamless shopping

How Concentrated Is the Gift Cards Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 4% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation is dominated by a highly fragmented landscape, with numerous small-scale players operating across regions. Amazon.com leads the segment, followed by major competitors such as Walmart, Apple, Starbucks, and Blackhawk Network Holdings. Other notable players include Target, Google (Alphabet Inc.), The Home Depot, American Express, and Best Buy. The fragmented nature of the market underscores opportunities for niche players to serve specialized consumer needs, while leading brands leverage strong customer loyalty, brand recognition, and expansive retail networks to maintain market influence. As the adoption of digital and prepaid gift solutions grows, strategic partnerships, technology integration, and brand-driven marketing are expected to shape competitive dynamics and drive incremental consolidation among top players.

• Leading companies include:

o Amazon.com Inc. (2%)

o Walmart Inc. (0.3%)

o Apple Inc. (0.3%)

o Starbucks Corporation (0.3%)

o Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc. (0.2%)

o Target Corporation (0.2%)

o Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.) (0.2%)

o The Home Depot Inc. (0.1%)

o American Express Company (0.1%)

o Best Buy Co. Inc. (0.1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Miconex Inc., Fundstream Inc., AnyCard Inc., Air Canada Vacations, SCOREGolf Ltd., redtag.ca Inc., Givex Corp., Shopify Inc., Moneris Solutions, InComm Payments Inc., Blackhawk Network, Inc., Bank of America Corporation, Save A Lot, PAR Technology Corporation, On Me, Auberge Resorts Collection, Klarna Inc., ila Bank, GiftCards.com and Tango Card, Inc are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: GiftOne Promotion Pvt. Ltd., Gift-Supplier Pvt. Ltd., Zive One Pvt. Ltd., Qwikcilver Solutions Private Limited, Pine Labs Private Limited, Amazon.com, Flipkart Private Limited, Myntra Designs Private Limited, Visa Inc., Mastercard Incorporated, eBay Inc., eVoucher India Private Limited, Woohoo Gift Pvt. Ltd., Zingoy Technologies Private Limited, EbixCash World Money India Limited, YouGotaGift Private Limited, GyFTR Services Private Limited, Yes Bank Limited, Air India Limited, ICICI Bank Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, Walmart China, Starbucks China, Suning.com Co., Ltd., Rakuten Edy, Seven & I Holdings Co., Ltd., Lawson, Inc., FamilyMart Co., Ltd., Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., Shinsegae Co., Ltd., iGoDirect Group Pvt. Ltd., Vii Services Pvt. Ltd., The Card Network (TCN) Pvt. Ltd., Blackhawk Network, Inc., Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, ToastyCard Pvt. Ltd. and COOP Marketing Ltd are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Zara SA, Top Hampers Ltd., Epipoli S.p.A., Giftsenda Ltd., Walwater Gifts Pvt. Ltd., TripGift Ltd., Klarna Bank AB, Blackhawk Network, Inc., Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, Codego SRL, Monoprix S.A., Amazon Germany GmbH, MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group, Douglas GmbH, Edeka Group, Unieuro S.p.A., Esselunga S.p.A., El Corte Inglés S.A.and John Lewis plc are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Ever Rich Gift Limited, Card Factory plc, Giftsenda LLC, Edenred SA, Giftify Polska Sp. z o.o., Ozon.ru, Wildberries LLC and Sberbank PJSC are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Vale Presente S.A. and Ticto Ltd are leading companies in this region

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• AI in enhancing customer experiences to enhance personalization, improve customer experiences and optimize gift card management.

• Example: NKPAYS PRIVATE LIMITED AI-powered B2B platform, exchange.nkpays.in (April 2025) aimed at transforming mobile recharge and digital gift card services for businesses.

• These innovations underscore the company’s commitment to advancing digital infrastructure in Northeast India.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching new partnerships to strengthen business operations

• Enhancing partnership networks with retailers, fintechs, and e-commerce platforms

• Focusing on digital security and fraud prevention to ensure safe transactions

• Leveraging mobile and cloud-based platforms for seamless distribution and real-time management

