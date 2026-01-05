Weather Forecasting Services Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Weather Forecasting Services market size

The Business Research Company's Weather Forecasting Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow from$2.26 billion in 2024 to $2.49 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Weather Forecasting Services market is dominated by a mix of global meteorological service providers, satellite operators, and specialized analytics firms. Leading companies are prioritizing high-resolution forecasting models, AI-driven climate analytics, and integrated early-warning systems to enhance accuracy and service reliability. With growing demand from aviation, agriculture, energy, and disaster management sectors, firms are strengthening their technological capabilities and data partnerships to expand market presence. Understanding this competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking to leverage emerging opportunities in precision forecasting, climate risk intelligence, and cross-industry collaborations.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Weather Forecasting Services Market?

According to our research, The Weather Company (IBM) led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The company partially involved in the weather forecasting services market growth provides comprehensive suite of weather forecasting products and services designed for both consumers and businesses. It provides highly accurate and hyper-localized weather data, real-time updates, severe weather alerts, and advanced probabilistic forecasts through its Weather Data APIs, which serve various industries including aviation, advertising, media, government, agriculture, energy, and retail.

How Concentrated Is the Weather Forecasting Services Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 20% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects the diverse regional needs, complex data requirements, and the presence of numerous specialized providers. Leading companies such as The Weather Company (IBM), AccuWeather, DTN, Vaisala, and StormGeo maintain influence through advanced modelling capabilities and strong industry partnerships. Smaller firms continue to serve niche and hyperlocal needs. As demand for precise and real-time forecasting grows, the market is likely to see greater consolidation and strategic collaborations, strengthening the position of major players.

• Leading companies include:

o The Weather Company (IBM) (2%)

o AccuWeather Inc. (2%)

o DTN LLC (2%)

o Vaisala Oyj (2%)

o StormGeo (Alfa Laval AB) (2%)

o Fugro N.V. (2%)

o ENAV S.p.A. (2%)

o Met Office (2%)

o Earth Networks Inc. (1%)

o Skymet Weather Services Pvt. Ltd. (1%)

Request a free sample of the Weather Forecasting Services Market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10199&type=smp

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: AccuWeather, Inc, The Weather Company, LLC, Precision Weather, DTN LLC, Earth Networks, Inc, Spire Global, Inc, Tomorrow.io, Jupiter Intelligence, Inc, WeatherBELL Analytics LLC, Xweather, CustomWeather, Inc, Weather Source, LLC, Pelmorex Corp, Weather Underground, Inc, Weatherbit API, Climavision, Nvidia Corporation, Atmo, Inc, Columbia Weather Systems, Inc, All Weather, Inc, Honeywell International, Inc, AWIS Weather Services, Right Weather LLC, Hometown Forecast Services, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, MarineLabs, Weather Forecasting – Oceans Ltd, The Weather Network, RWDI (Rowan Williams Davies & Irwin Inc.), Weather Innovations Consulting LP and Perceptive Space are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Fujitsu Limited, Zomato Ltd, Early Warning Network, Tomorrow.io, Weatherzone Pty Ltd, The Weather Company, MeteoGroup, AccuWeather, Inc, Huawei Cloud and Earth Networks, Inc are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Tomorrow.io, Weatherzone Pty Ltd, The Weather Company, MeteoGroup, AccuWeather and Meteomatics AG are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Meteopress, s.r.o, WeatherPRO, Weather2Umbrella, Gismeteo, Yandex.Weather, Spire Global, Inc, Vaisala Oyj and Open-Meteo.com are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Ukko Agro, Meteomatics, Meteored Argentina, Climatempo, Somar Meteorology, ClimaChile, Climatempo Colombia and Climadata Peru are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•AI-Powered tool revolutionizes long-range weather forecasting to predict weather patterns weeks to months in advance.

• Example: Planette Analytics Inc Eddy – AI-powered long-range weather forecasting tool. (April 2025) allow natural-language forecasts for variables like temperature, precipitation and extreme weather events.

• These innovations help industries make proactive decisions amid climate volatility, enhancing preparedness and resilience with accessible long-range environmental insights.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Launching new business capabilities to expand market presence

• Enhancing data integration capabilities by combining satellite, IoT, and ground-based sensor inputs

• Focusing on climate analytics and customized forecasting solutions for enterprise clients

• Leveraging cloud computing and machine learning platforms for real-time, scalable weather insights.

Access the detailed Weather Forecasting Services Market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/weather-forecasting-services-global-market-report

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.