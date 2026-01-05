Water Meter Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

water meter market growth

The Business Research Company's Water Meter Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow from $5.48 billion in 2024 to $5.66 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Water Meter market is dominated by a mix of global metering leaders and regional specialists. Companies are focusing on smart metering technologies, advanced mechanical designs, and integrated data-management capabilities to strengthen market presence and meet rising utility and regulatory demands. As water conservation, accurate consumption tracking, and digital infrastructure modernization become critical priorities, understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities and strategic partnerships.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Water Meter Market?

According to our research, Badger Meter Inc led global sales in 2024 with a 5% market share. The company is completely involved in the water meter market growth, provides a wide range of water metering solutions, including mechanical and ultrasonic smart water meters for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company offers advanced metering infrastructure systems that support real-time monitoring, leak detection, and data analytics. Its products integrate seamlessly with utility networks to enhance operational efficiency and billing accuracy.

How Concentrated Is the Water Meter Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 22% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflecting moderate consolidation and wide geographic diversity in metering solutions. Leading companies such as Badger Meter Inc., Xylem Inc., Mueller Water Products Inc., Roper Technologies Inc., Aichi Tokei Denki Co., Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr Group AG, Ningbo Water Meter Co. Ltd., Azbil Co. Ltd., and Viewshine Ltd. maintain their positions through strong product portfolios, technological innovation, and established utility relationships, while numerous smaller manufacturers cater to localized demand. As the adoption of smart and efficient water metering systems accelerates, industry collaboration, digital integration, and strategic partnerships are expected to gradually enhance the influence of major players within the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Badger Meter Inc. (5%)

o Xylem Inc. (4%)

o Mueller Water Products Inc. (3%)

o Roper Technologies Inc. (2%)

o Aichi Tokei Denki Co. (2%)

o Itron Inc. (1%)

o Landis+Gyr Group AG (1%)

o Ningbo Water Meter Co Ltd. (1%)

o Azbil Co. Ltd. (1%)

o Viewshine Ltd (1%)

Request a free sample of the Water Meter Market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5165&type=smp

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Xylem, Neptune Technology Group, Kamstrup, Intellimeter Canada Inc., QMC Metering Solutions, Orca Water, CARMA Corp., Ameresco, Itron Inc., Badger Meter Inc., Aclara Technologies LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Mueller Water Products, Roper Technologies Inc., Neptune Technology Group Inc., Master Meter Inc., Metron-Farnier LLC, Kamstrup Water Metering LLC, Sensus USA Inc., and Zenner USA. are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: BMAG Valves, Chugoku Electric Power, Sense, TOYOKEIKI Co., Aichi Tokei Denki Co., Ltd., Osaka Meter Co., Ltd., Shinagawa Keiki Co., Ltd., Tokyo Keiki Inc., Nihon Keiki Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co., Ltd., ABB India, Hangzhou Laison Technology Co., Ltd., Diehl Metering, Peltek, Apator, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Honeywell Elster, Badger Meter, Itron Inc., Aclara Technologies, Landis+Gyr, Arad Group, Sensus, Kamstrup, and Jiangxi Sanchuan Water Meter Co., Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: SUEZ, Abbanoa, Affinity, United Utilities, Severn Trent plc, Landis+Gyr, Veolia Water, E.ON, Kamstrup, Landustrie Sneek BV, Royal Eijkelkamp, Delta-T Devices Ltd, Aerzener Maschinenfabrik, and ZENNER International GmbH & Co. are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Affinity Water, Diehl Metering, Sontex SA, B Meters Metering Solutions, Peltek, Apator, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Honeywell Elster, Badger Meter, Itron, Aclara Technologies, Landis+Gyr, Arad Group, Sensus, Kamstrup, and Zenner International. are leading companies in this region.

• South America: LAAGER Tecnologias Sustentáveis Ltda, Everynet B.V., Sensus (a Xylem brand), ST Engineering, Star Measure, Hydrometer Brazil, Itron Brazil, and Hidrocontrol S.A. are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Cloud-Powered Smart Water Meter System Tackles Facility Aging And Rising Costs offer real-time monitoring, remote data access, and predictive analytics, enabling utilities to detect leaks, manage consumption and plan maintenance more efficiently.

• Example: MIRAIT ONE Corporation, Smart Water Meter Remote Monitoring System (January 2025) for water-supply business operators.

• The system is designed to improve the efficiency of operation, maintenance, and management in industrial water businesses, which face challenges such as aging facilities, increasing costs and disaster countermeasures.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Focuses on expanding its business capabilities through partnership to expand its operational capabilities

• Launching new smart and mechanical water metering solutions to strengthen market position across residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

• Enhancing strategic funding and investment initiatives to accelerate product innovation, expand manufacturing capabilities, and support digital transformation in metering infrastructure.

• Focusing on digital platforms and data-driven water management to improve accuracy, automate billing, and enable real-time monitoring for utilities and end users.

Access the detailed Water Meter Market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-meter-global-market-report

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.