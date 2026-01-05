BlackVue to Showcase Recently Released ELITE 10 4K Dash Cam and Reveal Roadmap for Next-Gen FLEETA Service at CES 2026

BlackVue and FLEETA at CES 2026 ELITE 10 Car Sunset ELITE 10 In-Car Tunnel View

Experience the ELITE 10 4K Dash Cam and explore the future of no-contract fleet management at CES 2026, West Hall Booth #3477.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlackVue, a global leader in advanced dash cam technology, is proud to announce its participation as an exhibitor at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. From January 6–9, BlackVue will present its full lineup of connected vehicle solutions, highlighted by the recently launched ELITE 10 flagship dash cam and exclusive insights into the future of its FLEETA fleet management platform.Attendees are invited to visit BlackVue at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), West Hall, Booth #3477, to experience these technologies firsthand through live demonstrations and interactive exhibits.Experience the New Flagship: The ELITE 10Released in December 2025, the BlackVue ELITE 10 has quickly defined a new standard for dash cam performance. CES 2026 marks one of the first major opportunities for the industry and public to experience this 4K HDR + 4K dual-channel system in person.Visitors will be able to test the ELITE 10’s standout features, which distinguish it from competitors in the premium segment:- Signature Fast Boot: Delivering on the promise of the ELITE Series, the camera initiates recording in under one second after powering on, ensuring crucial moments are captured immediately.- Ultra-Low Power Efficiency: The refined Power Saving Parking Mode operates at less than 1mA of current, minimizing battery drain to provide longer surveillance times without external battery packs.- Seamless Connectivity: Fully BlackVue Cloud-compatible, the ELITE 10 ensures anytime access via Wi-Fi hotspot or the optional BlackVue LTE Connectivity Module.The Future of FLEETA: Powerful Yet AccessibleAlongside its hardware lineup, BlackVue will share its development roadmap for FLEETA, its dash cam-based fleet service. Positioned specifically for small businesses and ELD-exempt transportation providers, FLEETA offers a flexible, no-contract alternative to complex, heavy fleet management systems.While current features will be on display, BlackVue is also hinting at a major backend overhaul currently in development. Representatives will be on-site to discuss upcoming enhancements designed to bring enterprise-grade power to this accessible platform, including:- Massive Multi-Live View: Future capabilities targeting the ability to monitor live video feeds from tens of vehicles simultaneously, offering scalable oversight for growing businesses.- AI-Powered Reporting: A sneak peek into the development of new dashboards that will leverage AI to automatically analyze driver behavior and safety trends, providing actionable insights without the data overload.- Next-Gen Backend Architecture: Discussions on the re-engineered cloud infrastructure designed to support these advanced features while maintaining the platform's signature ease of use.BlackVue emphasized that while the backend overhaul will introduce powerful capabilities like high-capacity live streaming, the core philosophy of FLEETA remains unchanged. The service will continue to cater to businesses seeking flexibility, strictly avoiding multi-year contracts and the complex compliance burdens often associated with heavy fleet management. The goal remains to empower small and medium fleet operators with high-end tools on their own terms.Experience the Cloud: The BlackVue Golf ChallengeTo demonstrate the speed and reliability of BlackVue’s current Cloud features, the booth will feature a golf putting challenge. This interactive experience simulates real-world incidents, demonstrating how Instant Impact Notifications are pushed to a user’s smartphone the moment an event is detected.Event Details:- What: BlackVue at CES 2026- When: January 6–9, 2026 | 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM- Where: LVCC, West Hall, Booth #3477- On-site: Product demonstrations, fleet roadmap previews, and golf challenge.About BlackVue:Since 2007, BlackVue has set the standard for car dash cams, introducing the world's first Full HD dash cams and pioneering BlackVue Cloud connectivity. Based in Seoul, South Korea, BlackVue continues to innovate in the dash cam and fleet management sectors, providing peace of mind to millions of drivers worldwide.

