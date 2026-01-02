Free Self-Awareness Tool Launches as Therapist Wait Times Exceed Six Weeks Nationwide

Arthur Palyan On Stage Founder Of Levels of Self & 100LevelUp.com

California life coach releases no-cost assessment to help people identify where to focus while navigating overstretched mental health system

People in crisis need professionals. But millions of others just need a framework to understand what's actually going on. This tool gives them a starting point.” — Arthur Palyan

SANTA CLARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the American Psychological Association reports a national shortage of mental health providers, with some patients waiting six weeks or longer for appointments, a California life coach has released a free self-awareness tool designed to help people identify their most pressing personal development needs.The 7 Levels of Self Assessment , created by Arthur Palyan, takes between one and five minutes and requires no email or account. It is not a replacement for professional mental health care but aims to help users gain clarity while navigating an overstretched system."People in crisis need professionals. But millions of others just need a framework to understand what's actually going on," says Palyan, named Best Life Coach California 2025 . "This tool gives them a starting point."The assessment is based on Palyan's 7 Levels of Self framework, which identifies seven areas of personal development from Individual Self through Generations. Users receive personalized results showing which level needs attention.According to Mental Health America, over 150 million Americans live in areas with shortages of mental health professionals. The Department of Health and Human Services projects the shortage will continue through 2030.Palyan emphasizes the tool is for self-awareness, not diagnosis or treatment. "It's a mirror, not medicine," he says.The tool joins Level Up , Palyan's free gamified self-awareness game featuring over 3,500 scenarios covering themes like boundaries, people-pleasing, codependency, and inherited family patterns. Both tools include crisis resources including the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.The 1-minute assessment is available at https://selfcheck.100levelup.com/quick.html . The full 5-minute version is at https://selfcheck.100levelup.com/assessment.html

