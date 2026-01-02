Free Self-Awareness Tool Launches as Therapist Wait Times Exceed Six Weeks Nationwide

Founder Of Levels Of Self & 100LevelUp.com Arthur Palyan

Arthur Palyan On Stage

Arthur Palyan Best Life Coach 2025

Founder Of Levels of Self & 100LevelUp.com

California life coach releases no-cost assessment to help people identify where to focus while navigating overstretched mental health system

People in crisis need professionals. But millions of others just need a framework to understand what's actually going on. This tool gives them a starting point.”
— Arthur Palyan
SANTA CLARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the American Psychological Association reports a national shortage of mental health providers, with some patients waiting six weeks or longer for appointments, a California life coach has released a free self-awareness tool designed to help people identify their most pressing personal development needs.

The 7 Levels of Self Assessment, created by Arthur Palyan, takes between one and five minutes and requires no email or account. It is not a replacement for professional mental health care but aims to help users gain clarity while navigating an overstretched system.

"People in crisis need professionals. But millions of others just need a framework to understand what's actually going on," says Palyan, named Best Life Coach California 2025. "This tool gives them a starting point."

The assessment is based on Palyan's 7 Levels of Self framework, which identifies seven areas of personal development from Individual Self through Generations. Users receive personalized results showing which level needs attention.

According to Mental Health America, over 150 million Americans live in areas with shortages of mental health professionals. The Department of Health and Human Services projects the shortage will continue through 2030.

Palyan emphasizes the tool is for self-awareness, not diagnosis or treatment. "It's a mirror, not medicine," he says.

The tool joins Level Up, Palyan's free gamified self-awareness game featuring over 3,500 scenarios covering themes like boundaries, people-pleasing, codependency, and inherited family patterns. Both tools include crisis resources including the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

The 1-minute assessment is available at https://selfcheck.100levelup.com/quick.html. The full 5-minute version is at https://selfcheck.100levelup.com/assessment.html

Arthur Palyan
Levels Of Self
+1 818-439-9770
artpalyan@levelsofself.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Free Self-Awareness Tool Launches as Therapist Wait Times Exceed Six Weeks Nationwide

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Arthur Palyan
Levels Of Self
+1 818-439-9770 artpalyan@levelsofself.com
Company/Organization
Levels Of Self

Valencia, California,
United States
+1 818-439-9770
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Levels Of Self is a transformational self-awareness platform founded by Arthur Palyan, named Best Life Coach California 2025. The flagship product, Level Up, is a free gamified tool that helps users identify and break recurring life patterns in 60 seconds a day. With over 3,500 scenarios covering themes like people-pleasing, codependency, addiction, and inherited family patterns, Level Up takes a radically different approach to personal development — pattern recognition over motivation. Palyan is building a global network of certified coaches trained in his 7 Levels of Self framework, currently operating in English, Spanish, Korean, Dutch, and French.

Learn More About Levels Of Self

More From This Author
Employee Burnout May Start with Personal Foundation, Not Workload, Framework Suggests
Free Self-Awareness Tool Launches as Therapist Wait Times Exceed Six Weeks Nationwide
The Real Reason 88% of Resolutions Fail Has Nothing to Do with Willpower
View All Stories From This Author