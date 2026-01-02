HiStranger to Present Emotion AI as a Cross-Industry Data Platform at CES 2026

The Korean AI innovator will showcase its proprietary multimodal platform and cross-domain emotion dataset, proving its scalability beyond media.

Insight Flow is a universal platform for understanding human experience. If emotion matters—and it always does—our technology can provide the data to optimize it.”” — D.K. KIM, CEO, HiStranger

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As CES 2026 prepares to open its doors, HiStranger, a Korean AI company specializing in Emotion AI, announced its official participation in CES 2026 in Las Vegas. The company will present Insight Flow, its proprietary multimodal Emotion AI platform, positioning emotional intelligence as a foundational data layer across industries where human emotion directly influences performance, experience, and decision-making.

HiStranger will exhibit at Venetian Expo, Level 2 — Booth #50816, within Eureka Park, the dedicated exhibition area for emerging global innovators.

CES 2026 brings together leading technology companies, researchers, investors, and decision-makers across artificial intelligence, consumer technology, mobility, and experiential systems. HiStranger’s participation represents a strategic milestone in its global expansion, extending the application of Emotion AI beyond media into broader commercial, industrial, and human-centered technology markets.



Insight Flow: Measuring What People Truly Feel

While many CES exhibitors focus on what technology does, HiStranger addresses a more fundamental question: how technology makes people feel.

Insight Flow is a multimodal AI system engineered to capture and analyze real-time physiological and behavioral signals—including PPG, EEG, and FER—synthesizing them into actionable emotional insights. This provides an objective, data-driven alternative to the guesswork of traditional surveys, enabling creators and brands to quantify audience engagement, emotional resonance, and experiential response with unprecedented granularity.



A Year of Global Validation

HiStranger’s growth throughout 2025 marked a transition from early validation to global market readiness. In February 2025, the company became the first Korean startup selected for EFM Startups, followed by the official launch of its Emotion AI solution.

Initial adoption focused on the film and content creation industry, where HiStranger conducted Korea’s first biosignal-based blind scenario test, enabling objective emotional evaluation at the screenplay stage prior to production. During the second half of the year, HiStranger held strategic meetings in the United States with major Hollywood studios, global creative agencies, and institutional investors, confirming strong demand for objective, real-time emotional data.

Building on this validation, HiStranger will publicly unveil its Emotion AI–powered advertising A/B testing solution at CES 2026, marking its first large-scale expansion beyond film and media.



Beyond Media: Emotion AI as Infrastructure

At CES 2026, the company will highlight Insight Flow’s horizontal scalability—its ability to function as emotion data infrastructure across industries including advertising, mobility, IoT ecosystems, smart devices, retail environments, immersive spaces, and human–machine interaction systems.

“This technology was never designed for a single industry,” said D.K. Kim, CEO of HiStranger. “We began with film because it is the most emotionally demanding medium. By validating our model there, we are now demonstrating that Emotion AI can serve as a universal data platform wherever human experience matters.”



Building Long-Term Emotion AI Value

A key differentiator for HiStranger is its emphasis on dataset quality and ownership. The company is actively building a cross-domain Emotion AI dataset derived from real-world interactions and developed under a privacy-first architecture.

This dataset-driven approach supports long-term applications including predictive intelligence, personalization, and adaptive systems—positioning HiStranger as a core technology partner for human-centered AI, rather than a niche solution provider.



HiStranger at CES 2026

At CES 2026, HiStranger will present live demonstrations of Insight Flow at Booth #50816, Eureka Park, including:

• The public debut of its Emotion AI–powered advertising A/B testing solution.

• Use cases from its work in film and content development, illustrating how emotional data informs creative and strategic decision-making.



About HiStranger

HiStranger is a deep-tech company pioneering the Emotion AI market. The company enables creators, brands, and enterprises to move beyond intuition by transforming subconscious human emotional responses into actionable data. Through its proprietary multimodal AI technology, HiStranger provides objective insight into how people truly experience content, products, and environments.

