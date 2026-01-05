VeritasChain Protocol Expands Regulatory Engagement to 67 Authorities Across 50 Jurisdictions

Logo of the VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO), a neutral standards body developing cryptographic audit and provenance frameworks for AI systems. national-flag

New submissions to Luxembourg, Malta, Lithuania, Poland, Cayman Islands, and Bermuda mark major expansion into EU and offshore financial hubs.

As AI-driven systems scale globally, regulators need reliable ways to verify records. VeritasChain Protocol supports verifiable audit trails aligned with existing regulatory requirements.” — Tokachi Kamimura, Founder, VeritasChain Standards Organization

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO) today announced that it has completed regulatory briefings and technical submissions to six additional financial jurisdictions, bringing the total scope of engagement to 67 regulatory authorities across 50 jurisdictions worldwide.The latest submissions were made to the following authorities:Luxembourg: Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF)Malta: Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) and Malta Digital Innovation Authority (MDIA)Lithuania: Bank of Lithuania (Lietuvos Bankas)Poland: Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF)Cayman Islands: Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA)Bermuda: Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA)These jurisdictions represent key regulatory centers for cross-border investment funds, algorithmic trading firms, and offshore financial market infrastructure.With this expansion, VeritasChain Protocol (VCP), an open cryptographic audit standard for AI-driven and algorithmic trading systems, has now been formally introduced to regulators across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean.The submissions focused on VCP’s role as a non-normative, vendor-neutral technical reference for cryptographically verifiable audit trails, addressing regulatory requirements related to:automated event logging,data integrity and tamper-evidence,timestamp reliability,post-hoc verification of AI and algorithmic decision-making.All materials were provided as informational and technical briefings, not as requests for regulatory approval or endorsement.VSO emphasized that VeritasChain Protocol does not propose new regulatory obligations, but instead offers a practical technical framework to support existing requirements under regimes such as the EU AI Act, MiFID II/III, and comparable international rules.The addition of Luxembourg and Malta strengthens engagement with the European fund and digital asset regulatory ecosystem, while Cayman Islands and Bermuda represent major global hubs for hedge funds and offshore investment vehicles. Lithuania and Poland further extend coverage within the EU’s emerging FinTech and regulatory sandbox landscape.VeritasChain Standards Organization is a non-profit standards body dedicated to the development of open, verifiable audit infrastructure for high-risk AI and algorithmic systems.Its work is guided by the principle “Verify, Don’t Trust”, aiming to enable regulators, auditors, and market participants to independently verify the integrity of system records without reliance on proprietary or trust-based assurances.

