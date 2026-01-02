Denver & Boulder Homeowners Rethink Interior Painting as Modern Lighting Exposes Flaws

DAECO PAINTING DAECO PAINTING INTETRIOR FINISHES DAECO PAINTING

Experts warn outdated prep standards and lack of Level 5 finishes expose interior paint flaws in Denver & Boulder homes

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As interior renovations continue across Denver and Boulder homes this winter, painting professionals are observing a notable shift in homeowner expectations. Rather than focusing solely on color or speed, homeowners are increasingly scrutinizing finish quality, surface preparation, and long-term performance, particularly as modern LED lighting exposes flaws that once went unnoticed.According to DAECO Painting , a Denver-based residential painting firm with more than two decades of experience, interior paint failures are rarely caused by the paint itself. Instead, they stem from preparation standards that have not evolved alongside today’s lighting, wall textures, and architectural design trends. Interior painting has changed dramatically,” said Don Sanchez, Founder of DAECO Painting. “The same walls that looked acceptable ten years ago can now show defects immediately under LED lighting. Without proper surface correction and finish planning, homeowners are disappointed long after the paint dries.”Why Interior Painting Standards Are Being ReexaminedIndustry specialists cite several factors driving the renewed focus on interior finish quality:LED and directional lighting that highlights sanding marks, flashing, and uneven texturesSmoother wall and ceiling designs, leaving no margin for preparation shortcutsHigher homeowner awareness, particularly in Denver and Boulder markets where interior upgrades directly affect property valueThese conditions have elevated interior painting from a cosmetic task to a technical finishing discipline.One Standard, Applied Across Every InteriorDAECO Painting applies a consistent, finish-first methodology across all interior projects — whether refreshing a single living space or completing a fully custom interior. The process emphasizes substrate evaluation, controlled surface preparation, and finish systems engineered for real-world lighting and daily use.Rather than tiered quality levels, the company focuses on one professional standard, incorporating:Documented surface preparation protocolsLevel 5 smooth wall finishes where appropriateSheen and light-angle considerationProduct systems selected for durability and visual consistency“The same preparation discipline used in designer-led or custom interiors should exist in everyday homes,” Sanchez added. “Quality shouldn’t depend on project size — it should depend on standards.”From Gimmicks to AccountabilityAs homeowners become more informed, industry observers note a gradual move away from simplified scopes and promotional shortcuts toward firms that clearly explain why an interior system works — not just how quickly it can be completed.This shift has positioned technical expertise, transparency, and repeatable standards as defining factors in selecting an interior painting professional.About DAECO PaintingFounded in 2003, DAECO Paintingprovides interior and exterior residential painting, architectural finishes, and surface restoration throughout Denver, Boulder, and surrounding Colorado communities. Known for its white-glove service model and old-world craftsmanship, DAECO combines traditional skill with modern coating science to deliver interior finishes designed to perform under today’s living conditions.

