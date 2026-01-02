Pope Leo XIV Delivers Special Blessing and Message of Hope to SEEK 2026 Participants

The answer is found in a person. The Lord Jesus alone brings us true peace and joy and fulfills every one of our deepest desires.” — Pope Leo XIV

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last night, Pope Leo XIV delivered a special recorded message and blessing for SEEK 2026, the national Catholic conference hosted by FOCUS. The Holy Father offered words of encouragement, prayer, and hope to more than 26,000 attendees gathered across three locations in Columbus, Ohio; Fort Worth, Texas; and Denver, Colorado. Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iMbQGcCt5tY Reflecting on Christ’s first words to the disciples in the Gospel of John, Pope Leo XIV invited attendees to consider the deeper desires of their hearts. He said:“What do you seek? Jesus asked the disciples this question. Today Jesus directs the same question to each one of you. Dear young people, what do you seek? Why are you here at this conference? Perhaps your hearts are also restless, searching for meaning and fulfillment and for direction in your lives.”Pope Leo XIV emphasized that the answer to humanity’s deepest longing is found not in ideas or achievements, but in a personal encounter with Jesus Christ.“The answer is found in a person. The Lord Jesus alone brings us true peace and joy and fulfills every one of our deepest desires," Pope Leo XIV continued.Pope Leo XIV concluded by entrusting all SEEK participants and their families to the intercession of Mary, Mother of God, and imparted his apostolic blessing:“Our hearts will truly find rest in the One whom we are seeking…I gladly invoke upon all of you and upon your families the Divine Blessings of this Christmas season.”SEEK 2026 brings together more than 26,000 participants, including students, young adults, families, parish leaders, clergy, missionaries, and more than 50 Catholic bishops. The annual conference offers opportunities for profound encounters with Christ through keynote addresses, workshops, daily Mass, Eucharistic Adoration, Confession, and fellowship. SEEK 2026 runs January 1–5 under the theme To the Heights, inspired by Saint Pier Giorgio Frassati’s call to live lives of holiness, courage, and joyful mission. For more information on SEEK, please visit: https://seek.focus.org SEEK 2026 is being broadcast 'LIVE' here: https://www.youtube.com/ewtn (Full schedule and more details are below.)FULL VIDEO ADDRESS FROM POPE LEO XIV: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iMbQGcCt5tY About FOCUSFounded in 1998 and inspired by Pope St. John Paul II’s call to the New Evangelization, FOCUS is a Catholic outreach organization whose missionaries walk alongside students and parishioners in their journey of faith, inspiring and equipping them for a lifetime of Christ-centered evangelization and discipleship. With over 1,000 missionaries serving more than 250 campuses and parish communities, FOCUS reaches nearly 60,000 people annually through evangelization, discipleship, and mission trips — bringing the Gospel to every stage of life. For more information on FOCUS, please visit: www.focus.org For more information about SEEK 2026 or to request media credentials, visit seek.focus.org or contact Kate Milligan at pr@focus.org---SEEK 2026 will be broadcast 'LIVE' on EWTN (Eternal Word Television Network) and on their free EWTN App, EWTN Youtube page, and EWTN Facebook page.Here is the link to their YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/ewtn JANUARY 2COVERAGE: 10AM – 11:45am/12Noon ETCOVERAGE: 1:30P – 4:15PM ETCOVERAGE: 1:30P – 4:15PM ETJANUARY 3COVERAGE: 10AM – 11:45am/12Noon ETCOVERAGE: 1:30P – 4:15PM ETCOVERAGE: 6:30PM-9:00PM ETJANUARY 4COVERAGE: 10AM – 11:45am/12Noon ETCOVERAGE: 1:30P – 4:15PM ETCOVERAGE: 7:00PM – 9:00PM ETJANUARY 5COVERAGE: 8:50AM – 10:30AM ET

Pope Leo XIV Blesses SEEK26

