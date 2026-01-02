LearningMole Reaches 3,300 Free Teaching Resources, One of the Best Libraries for Primary Education LearningMole Reaches 3,300 Free Teaching Resources LearningMole Reaches 3,300 Free Teaching Resources for Schools LearningMole Reaches 3,300 Free Teaching Resources for Schools-Parents-Teachers LearningMole Reaches 3,300 Free Teaching Resources for Schools-Parents-Teachers including AI for Education

Belfast-based educational content provider offers teachers, parents and schools free access to one of the UK's most comprehensive curriculum-aligned collections

Quality education should be accessible to every child regardless of family circumstances. Reaching 3,300 free resources shows our commitment to removing barriers” — Michelle Connolly, Founder of LearningMole

BELFAST, CO. ANTRIM, UNITED KINGDOM, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LearningMole, one of the best educational platforms for primary-aged children in the United Kingdom, has announced that its free resource library now exceeds 3,300 educational videos and teaching materials. This significant milestone establishes LearningMole as one of the most comprehensive free teaching resource providers for primary schools, offering what many educators consider the best collection of curriculum-aligned animated content available without cost.The platform, founded by former classroom teacher Michelle Connolly, has built its extensive library over several years of sustained content development. New resources are added monthly across all core curriculum subjects including English, mathematics, science, geography, history, computing and personal, social, health and economic education. Every resource is designed to align with UK National Curriculum requirements whilst remaining accessible and valuable for international educators, homeschooling families and parents supporting learning at home.The achievement positions LearningMole among the leading free educational resource platforms serving the primary education sector. For teachers seeking quality teaching resources without budget constraints, and for parents wanting the best educational videos for their children, the platform offers a comprehensive solution that rivals paid alternatives.Meeting the Demand for Quality Free Teaching Resources The growth of LearningMole's free resource library addresses a genuine need within UK education. Schools face ongoing budget pressures that limit spending on supplementary materials. Teachers frequently report using personal funds to purchase classroom resources. Parents supporting home learning encounter paywalls and subscription requirements when seeking quality educational content online.Research from education unions and teaching associations consistently highlights resource availability as a concern for classroom practitioners. The best teaching outcomes require quality materials, yet access to these materials often depends on school budgets or individual teacher spending. This creates inequities that affect educational outcomes, particularly in schools serving disadvantaged communities.LearningMole's approach offers an alternative model. By maintaining free access to its core educational library whilst generating revenue through optional premium features, the platform ensures that teachers and parents can access top-quality content regardless of financial circumstances.The 3,300 resources span every key stage of primary education, from Early Years Foundation Stage through to Key Stage 2. Subject coverage is comprehensive, addressing the full breadth of National Curriculum requirements. Teachers can find resources for virtually any topic they need to cover, organised by subject, key stage and specific learning objective.Why Animated Educational Content WorksLearningMole's resources utilise animated video as the primary format, a choice informed by educational research and practical classroom experience. Studies in educational psychology consistently demonstrate that animated explanations improve retention and understanding, particularly for abstract concepts that prove difficult to demonstrate through static images or text alone.The animated format allows visualisation of processes that would be impossible to film directly. The movement of blood through the human heart, the formation of mountains over geological timescales, the behaviour of electrical circuits, the water cycle in action—all of these concepts become clearer when animated rather than described. This visual approach makes LearningMole one of the best platforms for explaining complex topics to primary-aged children.Animation also maintains engagement in ways that traditional educational content often struggles to achieve. Children today consume high-quality video content across entertainment platforms, and educational materials must meet comparable production standards to capture and hold attention. LearningMole invests in animation quality that competes with entertainment content whilst delivering genuine educational value.The combination of visual engagement and educational substance creates what many teachers describe as the best of both worlds—content children want to watch that also teaches them what they need to learn.Comprehensive Subject CoverageThe 3,300+ resources cover all core curriculum areas with particular depth in subjects where visual explanation proves most valuable.Science resources represent a significant portion of the library, reflecting the natural fit between animated content and scientific concepts. Topics covered include biology (human body systems, plant life cycles, animal classification, ecosystems and habitats), chemistry (states of matter, materials and their properties, chemical changes), physics (forces and motion, electricity, light and sound, magnetism) and earth science (weather, climate, rocks and fossils, space and the solar system). Teachers consistently rate these among the best science teaching resources available for primary education.Mathematics content addresses every strand of the primary maths curriculum. Number and place value, addition, subtraction, multiplication and division, fractions, decimals and percentages, measurement, geometry, statistics and ratio all feature within the library. The animated format proves particularly effective for mathematical concepts that benefit from visual representation—fraction operations, geometric transformations, data interpretation and algebraic thinking all become more accessible through animation.English and literacy resources support reading, writing, grammar, punctuation and spelling instruction. Phonics content aligned with systematic synthetic phonics programmes supports early reading development. Grammar explanations help children understand language structure. Creative writing resources inspire and guide young writers. These materials complement classroom instruction and provide valuable support for parents helping children with literacy at home.History and geography resources bring curriculum content to life through visual storytelling. Historical periods from ancient civilisations through to modern history are covered, whilst geography content addresses physical and human geography concepts appropriate to primary education. The animated format allows children to visualise historical events and geographical processes in ways that textbook descriptions cannot match.Computing resources reflect the increasing importance of digital literacy and computational thinking within primary education. Content covers basic programming concepts, online safety, digital citizenship and understanding of how technology works. These resources help teachers address computing curriculum requirements even if they lack specialist background in the subject.Supporting Teachers Across the United KingdomLearningMole serves teachers working within all UK education systems. Content primarily aligns with the National Curriculum for England, whilst remaining valuable for educators in Scotland (Curriculum for Excellence), Wales (Curriculum for Wales) and Northern Ireland. International schools following British curriculum models also access the platform, as do teachers worldwide seeking quality English-language educational content.The platform's organisation facilitates efficient lesson planning. Teachers can browse by subject, filter by key stage and search for specific topics. This structure saves valuable planning time, allowing teachers to quickly locate relevant resources rather than conducting extensive searches across multiple platforms.Curriculum alignment ensures that resources directly support learning objectives. Unlike generic educational content that may be entertaining but educationally unfocused, LearningMole resources map to specific curriculum outcomes. Teachers can trust that time spent watching LearningMole content contributes meaningfully to curriculum coverage.The quality and comprehensiveness of the library has led many teachers to describe LearningMole as their go-to resource for teaching videos—one of the best platforms they've found for supplementing classroom instruction with engaging visual content.Empowering Parents and Supporting Home LearningBeyond classroom use, LearningMole serves parents and families supporting children's education at home. The platform has become one of the most popular free educational resources for parents seeking to supplement school learning or provide structured home education.For parents helping with homework, the resources provide clear explanations of concepts children are studying at school. A parent unsure how to explain long division or the formation of rivers can find animated explanations that clarify these topics for both parent and child. This support proves invaluable for parents who lack confidence in specific subjects or who find school methods have changed since their own education.Homeschooling families benefit significantly from free access to comprehensive, curriculum-aligned content . Providing quality education across all subjects presents both pedagogical and financial challenges for home educators. LearningMole addresses both—the content provides professional-quality instruction whilst the free access model removes cost barriers that might otherwise limit educational options.During school holidays, many parents seek educational activities that maintain learning momentum without creating conflict. LearningMole offers engaging content that children often choose to watch independently, making it one of the best resources for educational screen time that parents can feel good about.Assessment preparation represents another area where parents value free access to quality resources. Children preparing for SATs or other assessments can use LearningMole content to revise topics across the curriculum. The visual format aids retention, whilst the comprehensive coverage ensures all relevant content areas can be addressed.International Reach and Global ImpactWhilst LearningMole maintains its UK focus in terms of curriculum alignment and language conventions, the platform has achieved remarkable international reach. The universality of subjects like mathematics and science means content transcends national curriculum differences. A video explaining photosynthesis or demonstrating fraction addition provides educational value regardless of which country's curriculum framework a viewer follows.The platform's YouTube presence has contributed significantly to this international visibility. With over 261,000 subscribers and more than 19 million views, LearningMole content reaches viewers in nearly every country worldwide. This global audience has grown organically as educators and parents discover what many consider some of the best free educational videos available for primary-aged children.International schools following British curriculum models represent a significant user group. Schools across the Middle East, Asia, Africa and elsewhere that deliver UK-style education access LearningMole alongside UK-based teachers. The alignment with National Curriculum requirements makes the platform particularly valuable for these institutions.English language learners also benefit from the platform's clear presentation and visual support. The combination of spoken explanation, on-screen text and animated illustration supports comprehension for viewers whose first language is not English. This accessibility extends the platform's impact well beyond native English-speaking markets.Built on Classroom ExperienceThe platform's educational effectiveness reflects founder Michelle Connolly's extensive classroom background. With 16 years of primary teaching experience, Connolly brings practical understanding of how children learn, where they struggle and what makes educational content genuinely useful rather than merely entertaining.This teacher-led perspective influences every aspect of content development. Resources address topics that classroom experience indicates children find challenging. Explanations are structured to build understanding progressively, addressing common misconceptions along the way. Production decisions prioritise educational clarity over entertainment flash.The result is content that teachers consistently describe as among the best they've found—resources that actually work in practice because they're designed by someone who has faced the daily challenge of helping children understand difficult concepts.Commitment to AccessibilityLearningMole's decision to maintain free access to its educational library reflects a principled commitment to educational equity. In a landscape increasingly dominated by subscription models and premium pricing, free access to quality resources represents a conscious choice to prioritise accessibility over revenue maximisation.This commitment extends across all 3,300+ resources. Unlike platforms that offer limited free content whilst reserving quality materials for paying subscribers, LearningMole provides its complete animated video library without cost. Optional premium features generate revenue to support continued content development, but the core educational resources remain freely available to all.The impact of this approach extends beyond individual families to affect educational equity more broadly. Schools serving disadvantaged communities can access the same quality resources as well-funded institutions. Children from lower-income families receive the same educational support as their more affluent peers. The playing field becomes more level when quality resources are freely available to all.Continued Growth and DevelopmentReaching 3,300 resources represents a milestone rather than a destination. LearningMole continues to invest in content development, adding new resources monthly in response to curriculum changes, teacher feedback and identified gaps in coverage.Current development priorities include expanded phonics resources supporting early literacy instruction, additional STEM content reflecting curriculum emphasis in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and enhanced resources for children with special educational needs. The platform aims to remain one of the best and most comprehensive free teaching resource providers as it continues to grow.Future development will also address emerging curriculum areas and pedagogical approaches. As educational priorities evolve and new topics gain prominence, LearningMole will develop resources to support teachers addressing these changes. The platform's digital nature allows for continuous improvement and expansion in ways that traditional published materials cannot match.Recognition and ImpactTeachers, parents and educational organisations have recognised LearningMole as one of the leading free educational resource platforms for primary education. The platform's combination of quality, comprehensiveness and accessibility has earned recommendations from educators worldwide.The 261,000+ YouTube subscribers represent active endorsement from families and educators who have chosen to follow the channel for ongoing access to new content. The 19 million+ views demonstrate sustained engagement with educational material that delivers genuine value rather than empty entertainment.For teachers seeking the best free teaching resources, for parents wanting quality educational videos for their children, and for schools looking to supplement instruction without budget impact, LearningMole offers a solution that continues to grow and improve whilst maintaining its commitment to free access.About LearningMoleLearningMole is a UK-based educational platform providing free animated learning videos and teaching resources for primary education. With over 3,300 free educational resources covering all core curriculum subjects, the platform serves teachers, parents and schools worldwide. The LearningMole YouTube channel has surpassed 261,000 subscribers with over 19 million views from nearly every country. Founded by Michelle Connolly, a former primary school teacher with 16 years of classroom experience, LearningMole is committed to being one of the best free educational resource platforms for primary-aged children. For more information, visit www.learningmole.com

