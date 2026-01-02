Naqi Logix Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Wisear, Strengthening Naqi’s Neural Interface Moat and Talent

The Naqi Neural Earbuds can control devices hands-free, voice-free, camera-free, and screen-free with facial micro gestures.

Naqi’s planned acquisition of Wisear accelerates Naqi’s efforts towards commercialization and to establish a global standard for non-invasive neural interfaces.

This acquisition marks a defining moment for the future of non-invasive neural interface powered by AI” — Mark Godsy

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naqi Logix, an award-winning neurotechnology company redefining human-machine interaction through its non-invasive, earbud-based neural interface platform, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Wisear, a Paris, France-based, award-winning development-stage neural technology company focused on creating a human-machine interface. The acquisition is expected to close in early January 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The planned acquisition brings together two of the most advanced teams working in non-invasive neural interfaces, strengthening Naqi's intellectual property portfolio, expanding its talent base, including AI and signal-processing expertise, and accelerating the path to commercialization across accessibility, robotics, AR/VR, and productivity use cases.

"This acquisition marks a defining moment for the future of non-invasive neural interface powered by AI," said Mark Godsy, Co-Founder and CEO of Naqi Logix. "Wisear is a respected innovator in the neural interface space. By bringing our teams and technologies together, we are accelerating our mission to make hands-free, intuitive human-machine interactions a reality at a global scale. The acquisition further accelerates and confirms Naqi's current focus on commercializing its technology. I could not be more impressed with how well everyone is meshing."

Wisear's team will join Naqi as part of the combined organization, contributing their expertise in neural AI signal processing, ear-based sensing, and product development as Naqi advances toward market launch, including the European market, to support Naqi's global expansion plans.

"When we first met Naqi, we were struck by how similar our vision and trajectory were," said Yacine Achiakh, Co-Founder and CEO of Wisear. "After a year of close collaboration, it became clear that an acquisition was the most effective way to align our technology stacks around a shared product vision and accelerate the real-world deployment of neural-interface wearables."

"Naqi's technology and strategic direction align strongly with what we have been building at Wisear," added Alain Sirois, Co-Founder and CTO of Wisear. "By joining forces and technologies with Naqi, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the next generation of human-machine interfaces, unlocking the full potential of tomorrow's digital devices."

The acquisition will further strengthen Naqi's leadership position as it advances pilot programs and strategic collaborations with global technology, robotics, and healthcare partners. By consolidating the neural ear-interface category, Naqi will be positioned to offer partners a single, scalable platform for neural input, accelerating industry adoption.

"When two exceptional teams with complementary innovative technologies and visions come together, the result is true synergy, which further strengthens our vision to create a future of silent, invisible human-machine interaction," said Dave Segal, Co-Founder and CIO of Naqi Logix.

Following the transaction's close, Naqi will accelerate its efforts on launch strategy, supporting upcoming commercial launches focused on accessibility, while expanding into additional verticals, including industrial, gaming, AR/VR, healthcare, and more.

About Naqi Logix

Naqi Logix is pioneering neural interfaces through everyday wearables. By transforming smart earbuds into AI-powered neural input devices, Naqi enables hands-free, voice-free, camera-free, and screen-free control using subtle facial micro-gestures. The company's non-invasive technology enhances independence, productivity, and inclusion across consumer, enterprise, healthcare, and smart-home environments. Learn more at www.naqilogix.com.

About Wisear

Wisear is a deeptech startup with a mission to invent the next generation of human-computer interfaces. Founded in France, Wisear develops neural-interface-powered products for Audio & AR/VR users to seamlessly interact with their augmented and virtual worlds, thanks to high-speed, private, and accessible controls. Learn more at www.wisear.io.

