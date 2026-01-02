Vetcon Electricians Ocala Launches Agricultural & Equine Electrical Division to Power the “Horse Capital of the World”

Vetcon Electrician opens a new Ag & Equine division led by Christopher Feliciani, providing expert electrical services to Marion County farms and horse estates.

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vetcon Electricians of Ocala, a premier veteran-owned electrical contracting firm, is proud to announce the official launch of its new Agricultural and Equine Electrical Division. This specialized department is dedicated to meeting the complex infrastructure needs of farms, breeding estates, and world-class equestrian facilities throughout Marion County and the surrounding Central Florida regions.

As Ocala continues to solidify its status as the Horse Capital of the World®, the demand for technical, code-compliant, and safety-oriented electrical work in agricultural settings has reached an all-time high. Vetcon’s new division is positioned to provide the specialized expertise required to protect both high-value livestock and the families who manage them.

Expert Leadership for a Critical Industry

The new division is spearheaded by Christopher Feliciani, a seasoned industry veteran with a deep understanding of the unique environmental and mechanical challenges present on Florida farms. Feliciani leads a dedicated team of six elite electrical technicians, each specifically trained in agricultural safety protocols and heavy-duty infrastructure.

"Agriculture is the lifeblood of Marion County, but it is also one of the most demanding environments for electrical systems," said Feliciani. "Between corrosive environments, dust, and the safety of the animals, you cannot apply standard residential methods to a horse barn. Our team is here to bridge that gap with precision and integrity."

Specialized Services for Farms and Equine Estates

The Vetcon Agricultural Division offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to the "rugged" requirements of farm life, including:

- Vapor-Proof & Shatter-Resistant Lighting: Essential for preventing fires in hay-filled barns and protecting horses from glass breakage.

- Motor-Rated Barn Fans: High-efficiency, closed-motor systems designed for 24/7 operation without the risk of overheating.

- Enclosed Conduit Systems: Specialized wiring protection to prevent rodent damage and moisture-induced shorts.

- Arena & Paddock Lighting: Custom-designed high-lumen solutions for training facilities and competitive arenas.

- Automated Waterer & Treadmill Wiring: Precision power for specialized equine therapy and maintenance equipment.

- Whole-Facility Surge Protection: Safeguarding expensive farm machinery and computerized irrigation systems from Florida’s frequent lightning strikes.

Vetcon is Commitment to Agriculture and Equine facilities, Electrical Safety!

Agriculture and equine facilities face unique risks, such as stray voltage and fire hazards from dust accumulation. Vetcon’s technicians adhere strictly to the National Electrical Code (NEC) and Florida-specific building codes, ensuring that every installation—from a small foaling barn to a massive commercial training center—is built to last.

"As a veteran-owned business, we operate on the values of discipline and accountability," said Frederick Franks, Owner of Vetcon Electricians. "When we enter a farm, we aren't just looking at wires; we are looking at a client's livelihood. With Christopher and his team, we are providing a level of specialized knowledge that the local agricultural community has been asking for."

Serving Marion County and Beyond

The new division will serve the greater Ocala area, including Reddick, Anthony, Dunnellon, and the Horse Farms of the SR 200 corridor, as well as neighboring counties. Vetcon provides 24/7 emergency response, acknowledging that a power failure in a breeding barn or a malfunctioning cooling system is a time-sensitive crisis.

The Science of Equine Electrical Safety

One of the primary drivers behind the formation of this division is the specific physiological sensitivity of horses. Unlike humans, horses are highly susceptible to "stray voltage"—small electrical leaks that can occur in improperly grounded barns. These minor currents, often undetectable to people, can cause significant behavioral issues, stress, and physical ailments in horses.

"In an equine environment, precision isn't a luxury; it's a safety requirement," explains Feliciani. "A horse’s hooves and large body mass make them excellent conductors. Our team utilizes specialized grounding techniques and moisture-resistant materials that far exceed standard residential codes. We aren't just installing lights; we are engineering a safe habitat for these animals."

Supporting the Economic Engine of Marion County

With the World Equestrian Center and HITS Post Time Farm driving a massive influx of seasonal and permanent residents, the local infrastructure is under pressure. Vetcon’s expansion ensures that the backbone of the county—its farms—has access to a scalable workforce. The addition of six dedicated technicians means that Vetcon can handle large-scale "ground-up" construction for new breeding estates while maintaining a rapid-response team for existing farms.

This move is also seen as a step toward sustainability. The new division will consult with farm owners on the integration of solar-ready systems and high-efficiency LED retrofitting for large indoor arenas. By reducing the carbon footprint and overhead costs of Ocala’s farms, Vetcon is helping ensure the long-term viability of the region's agricultural heritage.

