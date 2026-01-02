TheraFrost Thera360 PLUS Personal Saun

A Year of Discovery, Community Growth, and Nature-Powered Breakthroughs - With Even More to Come

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Therasage Reflects on 25 Years of Healing Innovation as It Steps Boldly Into 2026

For Therasage, 2025 was not just another year - it was a milestone, a moment of reflection, and a powerful reminder of why this work began in the first place.

As Therasage celebrates 25 years of supporting a global wellness community, the company looks back with deep gratitude on a year defined by innovation, discovery, and human connection - and looks forward to 2026 with unmistakable excitement.

Founded on healing-first principles long before wellness became a trend, Therasage has always walked a different path. One rooted in nature-based healing, refined through science, and guided by a simple belief: healing belongs in every home.

2025: A Year of Growth, Discovery, and Community

Throughout 2025, Therasage expanded its ecosystem with the introduction of new, next-generation wellness technologies, further advancing the brand’s leadership in infrared therapy, red light, PEMF, structured water, frequency-based support, and integrative recovery solutions.

But beyond product innovation, 2025 was about people.

Welcoming thousands of new community members into the Therasage family

Deepening education around nature-aligned healing modalities

Expanding global conversations around detoxification, recovery, sleep, cellular health, and resilience

Strengthening the bond between science, tradition, and lived experience

This year also marked Therasage’s 25th anniversary - a powerful reminder that longevity doesn’t come from chasing trends, but from staying rooted in purpose.

While many brands have entered the wellness space in recent years, Therasage remains proud to be one of the originals - innovating in infrared and frequency-based wellness decades before it became mainstream.

Not off-the-shelf.

Not generic.

Never rushed.

Every Therasage technology is designed intentionally, tested thoroughly, and developed with respect for the body’s innate intelligence.

Founder-Led. Community-First. Powered by Nature. Backed by Science.

Therasage’s founder-led model continues to be a cornerstone of its success. Decisions are driven not by hype, but by integrity - with the community always at the center.

This philosophy has fostered a rare kind of trust: one built over decades, across generations, and through real-world results.

The company’s growing global community - practitioners, families, athletes, wellness seekers, and health professionals alike - remains the heartbeat of the brand.

Looking Ahead: 2026 and Beyond

If 2025 was a celebration of legacy, 2026 is about momentum.

The year ahead promises:

Groundbreaking new product launches

Deeper integration of science and nature

Expanded education, certifications, and community initiatives

Continued innovation in light, frequency, and recovery technologies

A renewed commitment to accessibility, transparency, and real healing support

Therasage enters 2026 energized, inspired, and profoundly grateful - not just for the past 25 years, but for the community that made them possible.

As wellness continues to evolve, Therasage remains steadfast in its mission:

to lead with integrity, innovate with purpose, and support healing in a way that honors both ancient wisdom and modern science.

The future is bright - and it’s only just beginning.

About Therasage

Therasage is a family-founded, wellness technology company with 25 years of leadership in infrared therapy, red light, PEMF, structured water, and frequency-based healing solutions. Known for its science-backed, nature-powered approach, Therasage develops intentionally designed technologies to support recovery, detoxification, cellular health, and whole-body wellness.

