Dejero Unveils TITAN Family: Revolutionary Mission-Critical Connectivity Portfolio Launches with TITAN Command

Industry-first triple 5G modem architecture with 14 integrated antennas, delivering superior uptime for mission-critical operations in extreme environments. Integrated GPS/GNSS, PoE power, and packet-level network optimization in a ruggedized design (-40°C to 70°C / -40°F to 158°F).

First product debuts next month at ISE 2026 in Barcelona

Dejero TITAN represents our boldest vision yet, ultimate connectivity engineered for the world's most demanding operations.” — Kevin Fernandes, CRO, Dejero

WATERLOO, ON, CANADA, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dejero, a leader in intelligent connectivity solutions, today announced its TITAN product family– a comprehensive portfolio of mission-critical connectivity solutions engineered to deliver superior power and foundational network strength across every deployment scenario. The first product in this family, Dejero TITAN Command , will make its worldwide debut at ISE 2026 in Barcelona, representing a significant advancement in mission-critical connectivity.Dejero Smart Blending Technology™ has powered mission-critical communications for nearly two decades. By intelligently blending multiple cellular and network IP connections at the packet level, this new form factor delivers enhanced bandwidth, reduced latency, and exceptional reliability compared to traditional bonding approaches. From fixed command centers to mobile operations and portable deployments, TITAN Command provides the unmatched power required when lives, safety, and business continuity depend on unwavering network performance."Dejero TITAN represents our boldest vision yet, ultimate connectivity engineered for the world's most demanding operations," said Kevin Fernandes, Chief Revenue Officer at Dejero. "After extensive conversations with customers facing increasingly complex connectivity challenges, we've developed solutions that deliver foundational strength across every scenario. Dejero TITAN Command, demonstrates our commitment to powering the missions that matter most."Your Lifeline to Mission SuccessDejero TITAN Command redefines critical connectivity with an unprecedented triple 5G modem integration and Smart Blending Technology optimization.Key capabilities:- Triple 5G router: Industry-first with three 5G modems for maximum bandwidth and redundancy- Smart Blending Technology: Advanced packet-level optimization across multiple network paths- Integrated design: Compact laptop size form factor with 14 integrated antennas, GPS/GNSS and PoE powered for simplified installation- Extended operating range: Engineered for extreme environmental conditions (-40°C to 70°C / -40°F to 158°F) and industrial deployments- Mission-Critical ready: FirstNet, Verizon Frontline, and FedRAMP Moderate (in-process)"Dejero TITAN Command represents a quantum leap in mission-critical connectivity," said Matt Scully, Director of Product Management at Dejero. "By integrating three 5G modems with our advanced Smart Blending Technology, we're delivering connectivity capability that was previously impossible in a single device. This is a solid foundation that organizations can build their most critical operations upon."The Complete Dejero TITAN FamilyThe TITAN portfolio will encompass four complementary products designed to address every mission-critical connectivity scenario:- TITAN Command (Q1 2026): Triple 5G redundancy for command centers, mobile operations, fleet and critical facilities- TITAN Mobile (Q2 2026): Vehicle-optimized solutions for emergency response, fleets and mobile operations- TITAN Scout (Q3 2026): Portable and battery powered for rapid deployment and field missions- TITAN Ghost (Q4 2026): Virtualized Smart Blending Technology for custom integrations and cloud deploymentsThese new form factors will leverage the power of TITAN Control, our unified management platform for all Dejero deployments."Our customers operate across diverse environments - from real-time crime centers to fleet operations to disaster response," said Kevin Fernandes, Chief Revenue Officer at Dejero. "We're not just engineering products; we're delivering the confidence that connectivity will never be the weakest link in their operations."Dejero TITAN Command will anchor a world-first live demonstration at ISE 2026 - a complete end-to-end critical connectivity ecosystem across multiple booths throughout the Barcelona exhibition. In partnership with industry leaders, Dejero will demonstrate how TITAN Command powers mission-critical operations from field deployment to command center visualization.To learn more, visit dejero.com/titan

