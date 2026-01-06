'Welcome to This Town' - a rock country homage to the 2025 LA wildfires and the fading dream left in their wake

Country rock powerhouse "Steph Upper Lip" returns with second track

The song is about Los Angeles as a myth-making city—one that shaped music for decades—and the surreal moment when the 2025 wildfires turned that dream into a nightmare.” — Steph

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One year ago, the Los Angeles wildfires shocked the world. The capital of culture was on fire—though in many ways, it had been burning long before.Welcome to This Town is about arriving in L.A. with a dream, only to realize the city may burn it down.Set against ambition, failure, and fire, the song captures a city growing hotter, harsher, and harder to hold onto. The flames mirror the broken promise of the Hollywood dream: the cost of staying keeps rising, and more people are choosing to leave than start over.Welcome to This Town isn’t a postcard. It’s a timestamp.Reflecting on the song, Steph says:“The song is about Los Angeles as a myth-making city—one that shaped music for decades—and the surreal moment when the 2025 wildfires turned that dream into a nightmare.”With Welcome to This Town, Steph Upperlip continues his journey, delivering a rock-stained country track driven by strong songwriting, modern production, and a clear artistic vision. The sound balances grit and clarity, bringing rock edge into the Nashville tradition, delivered by the raspy yet emotional vocals.The song is released on the 7th of january, on the year day of the fires, on all streaming platforms including Spotify , Apple Music and YouTube Steph Upper Lip is a new Swedish country-rock powerhouse created by Blomqvist, frontman of Classic Rock band Black Paisley. It’s a passion project he’s wanted to make for years, and the moment he connected with Nashville producer John Kennedy (LeAnn Rimes, etc.), the timing was perfect.Written by Blomqvist and tracked in Nashville, the upcoming album delivers rockin’ country in the spirit of Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton and Corey Kent.Hot country from cold Sweden.

Welcome To This Town - short video

