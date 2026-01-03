FaithBanc Global Opens Invitation-Only Investment Access for Compliant Private Banking Platform

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FaithBanc Global is pleased to announce the opening of an invitation-only investment opportunity for qualified investors to support the launch of a next-generation private banking platform , designed to integrate traditional banking capabilities and digital assets within a single, compliance-forward operating model.Invitation access is being extended to strategic and mission-aligned participants who meet applicable qualification requirements under securities laws. FaithBanc Global states that the platform is being developed for private clients, institutions, churches, nonprofits, ethical businesses, and investors seeking modern financial services supported by disciplined governance rather than speculative or exchange-driven digital asset exposure.“This is not public banking, and it is not retail crypto,” says Christopher LaRue Bishop, Chairman of FaithBanc Global. “FaithBanc Global is being built as a private, institution-grade financial platform that prioritizes trust, transparency, compliance, and long-term stewardship while responsibly embracing digital innovation.”FaithBanc Global describes the platform as combining a private-bank service mindset with technology intended to support core banking functionality, payments, and custody-ready digital asset access. Planning materials indicate the organization is designing the platform to accommodate cross-border banking rails and a modular architecture intended to support scalability as services expand across jurisdictions. Additionally, the company also stated that security and compliance controls are being positioned as foundational requirements rather than add-on features, with an emphasis on operational integrity and audit-ready governance.At its core, FaithBanc Global believes the broader financial sector has reached an inflection point as digital asset adoption continues to advance while institutional expectations for regulated access, risk controls, and transparency increase. Against this backdrop, the company is positioning its platform as a bridge between established financial systems and emerging digital infrastructure, while maintaining a deliberate rollout approach intended to prioritize reliability, oversight, and long-term sustainability.Currently, investment access is being offered on a limited basis to investors who align with the organization’s stated values and strategic roadmap.FaithBanc Global stated that approved participants may have an opportunity to engage at an early stage, subject to eligibility standards and the terms set forth in any applicable offering materials. The company emphasized that any participation will be handled privately and in accordance with relevant securities regulations.“We are scaling intentionally, with integrity and compliance at the core,” Bishop adds. “Long-term confidence is built through disciplined execution, not hype.”Qualified investors may request consideration for invitation access by visiting www.faithbanc.com . Approved applicants will be contacted directly with additional information.About FaithBanc GlobalFaithBanc Global is a values-driven private financial platform focused on integrating private banking capabilities, digital asset infrastructure, and long-term capital stewardship. Company materials describe a mission centered on trust-based banking, responsible innovation, and broad access for individuals, families, nonprofits, and mission-aligned organizations through a digital-first operating model and ecosystem partnerships.

