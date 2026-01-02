John Whitford Communications designs, installs & maintains long-range high-speed broadband WiFi networks for RV Parks

John Whitford Communications designs, installs & maintains long-range high-speed broadband WiFi networks using Starlink internet, a must-have for RV parks.

ATASCADERO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Whitford Communications 1-805-461-3030, a professional Starlink installation and onsite IT support services company for commercial businesses, today announced their commitment to delivering high-speed broadband WiFi and wired internet solutions to RV parks and RV resorts nationwide throughout the United States.

A spokesperson from John Whitford Communications stated, "our expertise in Starlink installation along with proven reliable WiFi network designs, efficient and competitively priced parts/materials procurement, skilled professional installers and knowledgeable support personnel, positions us as the go-to partner for outdoor-indoor facilities such as RV parks and RV resorts seeking to enhance their WiFi internet reliability, security, speed, bandwidth and coverage areas."

"RV parks and resorts across America are recognizing that today's travelers expect a WiFi internet access amenity included in their rate or available for an additional charge that is the same or comparable to the high-speed broadband internet they have at home or work. Whether they're working remotely, streaming videos, music or other media to their TV's, computers, tablets, phones, etc. or staying connected with family, RV park owners cannot afford to ignore this distinguishing amenity that is becoming commonplace for travelers and tenants." Stated a spokesperson from John Whitford Communications.

"Our specialized Starlink internet for RV parks approach addresses the unique challenges these indoor-outdoor businesses face when extending high-speed WiFi networks throughout their parks and facilities. From seasonal capacity fluctuations to providing reliable coverage across expansive outdoor areas to penetrating inside building structures, RVs, motor homes, trailers and other structures, we're bringing our proven Starlink with extended WiFi network solutions and installation expertise to the RV park industry to help RV park owners differentiate their property amenities, increase guest and residential tenant satisfaction." Continued the spokesperson from John Whitford Communications, then concluded by saying: "We deliver better, faster, more reliable wired and wireless internet solutions for RV parks!"

⚙️Comprehensive Wireless Network Solution: Starlink WiFi for RV parks

Professional Starlink Installation & Configuration

- Site assessment - Wired & wireless (WiFi) network design

- Optimization and testing - Guest Internet Systems (GIS) with free and paid WiFi access controls and usage monitoring for those who wish to manage and monetize their internet

"Today's travelers aren't just looking for a place to park overnight, they're digital nomads, remote workers, and families who want to stay connected during their adventures. Our Starlink solutions enable RV parks to meet these evolving expectations while creating a competitive advantage in an increasingly crowded marketplace. We're seeing parks that invest in quality internet infrastructure significantly improve their guest experience." stated a John Whitford Communications representative.

⚙️Featured Project: John Whitford Communications recently completed another Starlink business installation for an RV park located in Kingman Arizona, a remote location. This project demonstrates John Whitford Communications' ability to overcome common park challenges including remote locations, varied terrain, and the need for reliable connectivity across expansive outdoor areas.



🛜Need Internet Connectivity for Your Site?

JohnWhitford.com

California 1-805-461-3030 Arizona 928-421-2800

sales@johnwhitford.com

🖧 About John Whitford Communications

John Whitford Communications Networks 1-805-461-3030, is an IT network infrastructure installation and IT support services company specializing in professional Starlink business installation for:

- Commercial Enterprises

- Healthcare Facilities

- RV Parks and Resorts

- Campgrounds

- Hotels and Motels

- Marinas and Dockside Facilities

- Government Agencies

- Schools and Training Centers

- Airports

- Automotive Garages

- Commercial Real Estate

- Construction Sites

- Mining and Quarry Sites

- Field Labs and Research Stations

- Indoor-Outdoor Events

- Starlink Rentals for Events

and more, just ask.

⚠️Disclaimer:

John Whitford Communications is an independent service provider and is not officially affiliated with Starlink or SpaceX. Starlink® and SpaceX® are registered trademarks of Space Exploration Technologies Corporation.

Legal Disclaimer:

