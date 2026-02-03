Greater Zion Launches Next-Generation SKYNAV Immersive, Ai-Powered Trip Experience

SKYNAV Immersive Technology

Immersive 360° Experience Showcases Zion, State Parks, Golf, and Outdoor Adventure at an Unprecedented Scale

SKYNAV captures the energy, diversity, and magic of our region. It gives travelers a dynamic way to discover, plan, and get excited about the unforgettable adventures waiting long before they arrive.” — Ed Aurrecoechea - Marketing Mgr. Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office today announced the launch of a breathtaking new immersive experience in partnership with SKYNAV, offering travelers a never-before-seen way to explore one of the American West’s most iconic outdoor playgrounds.

The new Greater Zion SKYNAV experience delivers cinematic, high-definition aerial-to-ground views that immerse visitors in the region’s dramatic red-rock landscapes, sweeping canyons, and world-class recreation. From awe-inspiring perspectives of Zion National Park to Greater Zion’s four stunning state parks, the experience captures the scale, energy, and natural beauty that define the destination.

Designed as an all-in-one inspiration and planning tool, the immersive tour highlights epic hiking trails, rugged terrain, and 14 championship golf courses located within a short radius, all seamlessly connected through an intuitive interactive map. Travelers can also explore the region’s diverse lodging options—from luxury resorts and boutique stays to glamping, family-friendly rentals, group accommodations, and pet-friendly properties—helping them visualize the full scope of what a Greater Zion getaway can be.

“Greater Zion is an outdoor playground defined by epic hikes, rugged terrain, championship golf, and wide-open spaces that invite visitors to explore,” said Ed Aurrecoechea, Marketing Manager, Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office. “SKYNAV’s immersive 360 experience captures the energy, diversity, and magic of our region, from Zion National Park and our four state parks to fourteen incredible golf courses within a short radius. It gives travelers a dynamic way to discover, plan, and get excited about the unforgettable adventures waiting for them long before they arrive.”

Powering the experience is navi, SKYNAV’s AI-powered, data-driven interactive guide and trip-planning assistant. As users explore Greater Zion virtually, navi responds to their exact geographic location on the map—delivering personalized recommendations, insights, and planning guidance while simultaneously revealing the precise destination in stunning, high-definition aerial and ground-level imagery. The result is an immediate sense of place that transforms inspiration into action.

“Greater Zion is one of the most visually striking and diverse outdoor destinations in the country,” said Ty Downing, COO of SKYNAV. “This experience captures the region in a truly cinematic way—allowing travelers to see the landscape, feel the adventure, and begin planning their trip all in one place. It’s a powerful example of how immersive technology can elevate destination storytelling.”

The Greater Zion SKYNAV experience is now live, inviting travelers around the world to explore, plan, and fall in love with the destination—before they ever arrive.

About Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office

The Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office is the official destination marketing organization for Washington County, Utah. Representing a region where desert, mountains, water, and red-rock landscapes converge, Greater Zion promotes world-class outdoor recreation, golf, arts, events, and welcoming communities—positioning the destination as a place of adventure, inspiration, and discovery.

About SKYNAV

SKYNAV is a leading immersive technology platform that combines high-resolution aerial imagery, ground-level exploration, interactive mapping, and AI-powered guidance to transform how destinations are experienced online. Built for travelers, planners, and destination marketers, SKYNAV enables users to explore, plan, and engage with places in vivid detail—creating a new era of “try-before-you-travel” experiences.

