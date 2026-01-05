Live AI responsible gambling platform completes independent stress testing as regulatory scrutiny accelerates across the gambling industry

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exclaim Recovery Launches Hope, the World’s First AI Responsible Gambling Assistant First live AI responsible gambling assistant to complete independent stress testing as regulatory pressure intensifies industry-wideExclaim Recovery today announced the live launch of Hope, the world’s first artificial intelligence powered Responsible Gambling Assistant, marking a significant shift in how the gambling industry approaches responsible gambling support. Following the successful completion of independent stress testing conducted by GLI and Bulletproof, Hope is now live and assisting users in real time.Hope is designed to support individuals across the full spectrum of gambling behavior. Whether a user is focused on staying within a budget, regaining control, or stopping gambling altogether, Hope provides confidential, personalized guidance aligned with each individual’s goals. Available 24/7, the platform removes many of the barriers that have historically limited access to responsible gambling resources, including cost, stigma, and availability.“Responsible gambling is entering a new era,” said Dan Real, Founder and CEO of Exclaim Recovery. “Hope is live today, and it shows what is possible when technology is designed around empathy, safety, and scale. We believe this approach will define the standard for responsible gambling support in the years ahead.”The successful stress test validated Hope’s ability to operate securely, reliably, and consistently under real-world conditions. Built with privacy, resilience, and scalability at its core, the platform is designed to support large and diverse user populations while maintaining high standards for performance and data protection.Hope is not a licensed therapist and is not intended to replace professional care or human intervention. Instead, it is designed to complement existing responsible gambling programs, clinicians, helplines, and operator initiatives. Its value lies in immediate availability, personalized engagement, and the ability to dynamically adapt to user behavior and risk profiles.Unlike static tools or one-size-fits-all messaging, Hope engages users through ongoing conversation, adjusting its guidance based on the information users choose to share. This allows Hope to support moderation, recovery, or cessation depending on individual needs.Exclaim Recovery also announced that Hope is available for strategic partnership, licensing, or acquisition. As regulatory scrutiny and consumer demand for responsible gambling solutions continue to accelerate globally, Hope offers a rare opportunity to establish first-mover leadership in a rapidly expanding and mission-critical space.Hope is live and available now at www.exclaimrecovery.com Media Contact:Exclaim RecoveryEmail: inquiries@exclaimrecovery.com

