Probate Advisor Alejandro R. Hernandez Repositions New York Practice Around Probate and Real Estate Economics

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alejandro R. Hernandez, Doctor of Jurisprudence, Certified Probate and Trust Specialist, and Lawyer, announced the strategic repositioning of ARH Global Advisors LLC’s New York advisory practice, focusing on probate and trust capital strategy, real estate economics, and family wealth advisory serving Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area.With more than 25 years of experience advising on probate, trust, and complex asset matters, Hernandez works with families, fiduciaries, trustees, and closely held businesses navigating estate administration, inherited real estate, and multi-jurisdictional asset structures common to New York estates. His advisory approach addresses the growing need for coordinated guidance that integrates legal knowledge, asset strategy, and economic decision-making.“New York estates often involve heightened complexity—multiple heirs, layered fiduciary oversight, and significant real estate considerations,” said Hernandez. “ARH Global Advisors provides trustees and families with an integrated advisory perspective that aligns probate realities with sound real estate and capital strategy.”Probate and Capital Advisory for New York EstatesARH Global Advisors’ New York practice focuses on advisory services at the intersection of:Probate and Trust AdvisoryReal Estate Economics and Transaction StrategyBusiness and Family Capital PlanningRather than operating as a traditional brokerage or single-discipline professional practice, the firm advises how and when estate-held assets should be preserved, repositioned, or monetized, particularly in probate and trust matters involving New York real estate, operating businesses, and cross-border or multi-state holdings.This advisory model is particularly relevant in New York, where estates frequently face:Complex probate and trust structuresHigh-value residential and commercial real estateInstitutional fiduciaries and court oversightTime-sensitive liquidity and valuation decisionsExpanding Advisory Presence in ManhattanIn 2026, ARH Global Advisors is strengthening its advisory footprint in Manhattan, working closely with:Trustees and executorsTrust and estate professionalsBanks and private fiduciariesFamilies managing inherited, distressed, or transitional assetsThe firm collaborates with real estate professionals, financial advisors, and professional service firms seeking specialized probate and trust-focused advisory support within the New York market.About Alejandro R. HernandezAlejandro R. Hernandez is a Doctor of Jurisprudence, Certified Probate and Trust Specialist, and Lawyer, with over 25 years of experience advising on probate, trust, real estate, and complex asset matters. He is the founder of ARH Global Advisors LLC, a multi-jurisdictional advisory firm providing probate-driven real estate strategy and family capital advisory services in New York and nationally.Media Contact:ARH Global Advisors LLC – New YorkManhattan, New York

