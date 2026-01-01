Probate Advisor Alejandro R. Hernandez Repositions Around Real Estate Economics and Family Wealth Strategy

Alejandro R Hernandez

Lawyer and Capital Advisor Alejandro R. Hernandez Repositions ARH Global Advisors Around Probate, Real Estate Economics, and Family Wealth Strategy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alejandro R. Hernandez, Certified Probate and Trust Specialist, and Lawyer, announced a strategic repositioning of ARH Global Advisors LLC to focus on probate and trust capital strategy, real estate economics, and family wealth advisory across California, New York, and Texas.With more than 25 years of experience advising on probate, trust, and complex asset matters, Hernandez has worked with families, fiduciaries, trustees, and closely held businesses navigating estate transitions, inherited real estate, and multi-jurisdictional asset structures. His advisory model reflects increasing demand for integrated guidance that aligns legal understanding, asset strategy, and financial outcomes under a single advisory framework.“Families and fiduciaries are increasingly looking for advisors who understand not only the legal framework of probate and trusts, but also the economic and strategic implications of real estate and capital decisions,” said Hernandez. “ARH Global Advisors was built to provide that integrated perspective, particularly in complex estate and transition scenarios.”An Integrated Probate and Capital Advisory ModelARH Global Advisors operates at the intersection of:Probate and Trust AdvisoryReal Estate Economics and Transaction StrategyBusiness and Family Capital PlanningRather than operating as a traditional brokerage or single-discipline professional practice, the firm focuses on advising how, when, and under what conditions assets should be preserved, repositioned, or monetized, particularly in probate and trust-driven situations involving real estate, operating businesses, and cross-border considerations.This advisory approach has become increasingly relevant as estates face:Heightened probate complexityMultiple heirs and jurisdictionsInstitutional fiduciary oversightTime-sensitive real estate and liquidity decisionsAdvisory Expansion in Key MarketsIn 2026, ARH Global Advisors is expanding its advisory presence in Los Angeles, Manhattan, and Austin, serving:Trustees and executorsTrust and estate professionalsBanks and private fiduciariesFamilies managing inherited, distressed, or transitional assetsThe firm also collaborates with real estate professionals, financial advisors, and professional service firms seeking specialized probate and trust-focused advisory support.About Alejandro R. HernandezAlejandro R. Hernandez is a Doctor of Jurisprudence, Certified Probate and Trust Specialist, and Lawyer, with over 25 years of experience advising on probate, trust, real estate, and complex asset matters. He is the founder of ARH Global Advisors LLC, a multi-jurisdictional advisory firm focused on probate-driven real estate strategy, capital advisory, and family wealth planning.Media Contact:ARH Global Advisors LLCLos Angeles | New York | Texas

