URME United Transitions Piety PayChain Token Off Uniswap Following Rapid 36-Day Growth to $0.10

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- URME United today announced the successful completion of the public discovery phase of its Piety PayChain token, marking the official removal of the token from Uniswap at midnight EST on New Year’s Eve.Launched on November 24, the original Piety Token entered the market at $0.0005 and achieved $0.01 in just 18 days, demonstrating extraordinary early adoption and demand. Following this milestone, the project transitioned into its next phase with the introduction of Piety PC, a patentable, asset-backed utility token designed for long-term stability, real-world use, and institutional scalability.Over the following 18 days, Piety PC continued its growth trajectory, reaching the $0.10 benchmark as planned. With this objective achieved, URME United is now migrating the token ecosystem fully off public exchanges and into its private financial infrastructure.Effective immediately, Piety PC will reside exclusively within CBF Bank & Trust and the URME United Private Exchange, accessed through the company’s proprietary Legacy Wallet. This move aligns with URME United’s long-stated commitment to protect long-term participants, eliminate speculative volatility, and prepare the token for its intended role as a payroll-grade digital currency.“Our public market phase was never meant to be permanent,” said a spokesperson for URME United. “It was designed to prove demand, validate velocity, and establish trust. That mission is now complete.”Beginning mid-January, URME United will commence onboarding payroll customers across the United States as part of the full rollout of the Piety PayChain. The company reports that a growing waiting list is already forming, driven by anticipation and demand for a currency engineered specifically for real commerce, workforce payroll, and daily economic activity.URME United will continue its stated objective of progressing toward the $1.00 valuation milestone as adoption expands, before permanently integrating Piety PC into the live Piety PayChain payroll ecosystem.This transition represents a critical step in URME United’s broader mission to deliver a stable, utility-driven, asset-backed digital currency designed for businesses, workers, and communities—built for use, not speculation.About URME UnitedURME United is a private trust-based ecosystem developing next-generation financial infrastructure, including private banking, digital asset custody, payroll technology, and real-world utility currencies designed to support sustainable economic growth.

