Stanley Slaczka announces the release of the book, "The Structure of Perseverance!"

IRWIN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning Author Stanley Slaczka is announcing a press release of his book, “The Structure of Perseverance!” He has multiple awards including, “International Impact Book Award”, “Author of the Year Finalist”, and “Best Personal Development Author in New York of 2025!” The book also has the silver award from Global Book Award for “Education and Reference” The “International Impact Book Award” was in The Education/Teaching Category. The “Author of the Year Finalist” award was also in the category of Education/Teaching category. The book also received a silver award from Global Book Awards in the category of Self Help-General category. These awards are book awards. This book is winning many awards. The book has many wins in contests. It is an instructional book. It is an educational book. It has educational certificates.

