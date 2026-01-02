From London to California: Armin Aryabod’s Leadership in Job Creation, Senior Care, and Developmental Disability Support

Armin Aryabod, Founder and Administrator of Careway LLC, at the company’s office in Tustin, California.

Founder of Careway LLC highlights job creation, workforce development, and system-level in-home care for seniors and individuals with disabilities.

Excellence should be the baseline. Every family and every case deserves consistent, accountable care.” — Armin Aryabod, Founder & Administrator, Careway LLC

TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In less than three years, Armin Aryabod, Founder and Administrator of Careway LLC, has emerged as a key operator in California’s in-home care sector — expanding access to senior care services while creating more than one thousand job opportunities for U.S. workers across Southern California.Drawing on professional training and public-service standards developed in London’s Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, Aryabod brought a systems-driven approach to care delivery in the United States — one focused on accountability, structure, and measurable outcomes.“Excellence should be the baseline,” Aryabod said. “Every family, every case, and every situation deserves consistent, reliable outcomes. That principle continues to guide how we build and operate Careway LLC.”Architecting Care Coordination at Scale:Aryabod played a direct role in the development and structuring of California’s care coordination infrastructure, working alongside state and healthcare stakeholders to support timely, accountable in-home services for seniors following hospital discharge.Rather than operating at the margins, Careway LLC became embedded within coordinated care pathways — contributing to measurable performance outcomes, including sustained reductions in avoidable hospital readmissions across multiple populations served.Through its work with major healthcare systems, including Kaiser Permanente, Careway LLC has been identified within select care programs for exceptional service performance and measurable outcomes. In parallel, the organization has worked closely with the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) to support compliant, accountable in-home care delivery aligned with state guidelines and oversight frameworks.“This was not theoretical work,” Aryabod explained. “It required building systems that healthcare partners and families could trust — systems designed to function at scale without sacrificing accountability.”Supporting Individuals With Developmental Disabilities:In addition to senior care, Careway LLC DBA 1Heart provides in-home support services for individuals with developmental disabilities, a population that requires higher levels of consistency, caregiver continuity, and individualized planning.Services are structured to promote stability, independence, and long-term quality of life, while supporting families navigating complex care environments. These services are delivered in alignment with established care standards and integrated into broader community-based support systems.Workforce Development and Job Creation:Under Aryabod’s leadership, Careway LLC has generated more than 1,000 employment opportunities across caregiving, administrative, and care-coordination roles. Workforce development is treated as a core operational function — not an afterthought — with structured onboarding, role clarity, and long-term caregiver placement forming the foundation of service delivery.“Care delivery is only as strong as the workforce behind it,” Aryabod said. “Investing in people is not separate from outcomes — it is what makes outcomes possible.”Careway LLC operates in the in-home care sector, including services delivered under its DBA 1Heart, and continues to expand responsibly while maintaining a focus on compliance, workforce stability, and system-level impact.

