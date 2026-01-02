SQRATCH Launches at Camp Fortune With Freestyle Skier Max Moore, Turning the Hill Into a Gateway to a Private Community

Max Moore, professional freestyle skier and SQRATCH launch partner, at Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Québec.

SQRATCH, a new platform empowering brands and builders to create private, real-person communities, launched at Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Québec.

When the internet goes synthetic, SQRATCH stays live,” — Brad Stewart, CEO Sqratch Inc.

CHELSEA, QUéBEC, CANADA, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SQRATCH, a new platform that empowers brands and builders to create private, real-person communities, today announced its official launch at Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Québec.SQRATCH connects where people spend their money with where they spend their time—by turning packaging into a gateway to private communities. The mechanism is simple: find a product with a SQRATCH sticker, scratch to reveal a one-time QR code, scan, and enter. No scratch, no access.The first campaign features Max Moore, professional freestyle skier, who is creating 100+ progression videos available exclusively inside his private community. There is only one way to join: find products at Camp Fortune carrying SQRATCH stickers, scratch to reveal a one-time QR code, and scan to enter. Over time, additional sponsors and product partners will extend access beyond the hill.“SQRATCH is built around a simple idea: most real life still happens offline—so the community should start where people actually live, move, and buy,” said Brad Stewart, Founder of SQRATCH. “We wanted to connect where people spend their money with where they spend their time—and do it in a way that keeps communities human and encourages people to be more active.”Stewart says SQRATCH was designed for an online world increasingly filled with bots and AI-driven noise. “Bots are getting better every day. But robots don’t have fingers,” he added. “The scratch action is a simple, physical proof that a real person chose to participate.”“When the internet goes synthetic, SQRATCH stays live,” Stewart added.SQRATCH was built in 2025 by a talented team of computer scientists who saw early potential in connecting digital access to real-world actions. By combining a scratch-to-reveal layer with unique, one-time QR codes, SQRATCH enables communities that begin with intentional participation, not passive scrolling.WHAT’S NEXTSQRATCH plans additional campaigns in early 2026, including a sommelier-led wine community designed to unite wine lovers and connoisseurs inside an exclusive private space, plus other brand activations spanning events and new product launches.SQRATCH is privately funded and is currently conducting its first seed round.PLANNED ON-CHAIN ROADMAP (Q1 2026)SQRATCH is developing a tokenized layer intended to add an additional level of portability and validation for user-earned rewards and access. Timing and implementation are subject to technical development and applicable compliance considerations.ABOUT SQRATCHSQRATCH empowers brands and builders to create private, real-person communities connected to physical products. Members join by scratching a sticker to reveal a one-time QR code, an intentional real-world action that turns packaging into customizable access for consumers.

Camp Fortune Just Got a Hidden Community | SQRATCH Launch w/ Max Moore

