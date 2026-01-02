Beck for Congress Builds Momentum in Wisconsin’s 5th as Election Year Kicks Off

Andy Beck

Grassroots momentum builds in WI-05

It' time for a change!” — Andy Beck

WEST BEND, WI, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With just over 300 days until the general election, Beck for Congress is accelerating its campaign to defeat Scott Fitzgerald, flip Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District, and help return the U.S. House to Democratic control.While Scott Fitzgerald continues to toe the Republican Party line in Washington, the Beck campaign is building real momentum on the ground. Volunteers are signing up across the district, grassroots donations are increasing, and voters are responding to a campaign focused on solutions—not excuses.“Scott Fitzgerald has had years to deliver for this district, and working families are worse off for it,” said Andy Beck, Democratic candidate for Congress. “Housing is unaffordable, costs are rising, and Fitzgerald keeps voting with his party instead of standing up for Wisconsin.”Beck’s campaign is gaining traction around its bold, people-first agenda. The Quick Start Careers plan connects workers directly to good-paying jobs through fast, affordable training and union apprenticeships. The Afford to Grow plan tackles the housing crisis head-on by delivering thousands of affordable homes for young people and low-income families who have been priced out under Fitzgerald’s watch.“Fitzgerald talks about the economy. We’re building one that works,” Beck said. “Quick Start Careers and Afford to Grow are about real opportunity—jobs you can get and homes you can afford.”As the election approaches, Beck for Congress is ramping up campaign activity across Wisconsin’s 5th, with a packed schedule of community events, aggressive door-to-door canvassing, and direct voter outreach.“This race will be won face-to-face, not from a DC office,” Beck added. “Over the next 300 days, we’ll be knocking doors, listening to voters, and holding Scott Fitzgerald accountable for putting politics over people.”Beck emphasized the national stakes.“Flipping WI-05 is how we flip the House and restore Democratic leadership that fights for affordability, opportunity, and democracy,” he said. “This campaign is moving forward—and we’re just getting started.”To volunteer, donate, or learn more, visit www.beckforcongress.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.