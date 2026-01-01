ANDREE VERLEGER SELECTED AS TOP ENTERTAINMENT CONSULTANT & VISIONARY OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Andree Verleger at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andree Verleger was recently selected as Top Entertainment Consultant & Visionary of the Year 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With more than three decades of industry experience, Andree Verleger has certainly proven himself an expert in his field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, he is widely recognized as a media artist, show developer, creator, and CEO of ABC Event Production. Verleger's work consistently transcends traditional formats, topics, and locations, combining technical mastery with visionary storytelling to create larger-than-life experiences.Known for his innovative approach to entertainment and art, he is also a pioneering developer in the physical metaverse, creating immersive environments that blend kinetic structures, AR worlds, and multisensory experiences to evoke profound emotional responses. His creative philosophy includes original concepts such as the virtual feel, the sensory progression of immersive images, the cloud principle of installation, and the idea of "learning to taste the image."In his current and previous roles, Verleger has served as a consultant and developer for visionary entertainment and art projects since 2023, working in a freelance capacity on high-profile international productions. From 2017 to 2023, he created VR, AR, live experiences, and kinetic media installations, and co-founded Volumetrica Cortex, a venture dedicated to spatial art, science, and digital installations. From 2010 to 2020, he served as CEO and Media Kinetic Crypto Artist, advancing the development of VR, XR, and AR experiences. Throughout his career, he has also worked extensively in commercial and marketing productions as a show director and VR/AR creator, continually pushing the boundaries of immersive storytelling.His areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, strategic creative direction, event production, live event leadership, immersive entertainment design, kinetic art, digital installation design, VR/AR spatial storytelling, experiential marketing, and high-level consulting for visionary projects. Verleger is also highly skilled in technical production, including lighting, sound, robotics, and kinetic systems, which allows him to bridge the gap between creative vision and technical execution.Before embarking on his career path, Verleger cultivated a deep fascination with music, storytelling, and immersive media, which serve as the foundation for his work today. This background allowed him to merge physical and digital realities into experiences that continuously redefine human perception, memory, and embodiment.Throughout his illustrious career, Andree Verleger has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, Andree Verleger will be considered for inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2026, he will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City for his selection as Top Entertainment Consultant & Visionary of the Year.In addition to his successful career, Verleger has earned three Guinness World Records, including the largest indoor projection-mapped display, the greatest light output in a projected image, and the highest-resolution projected image ever produced. He has served as Creative Director for the Opening Ceremony of the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, Show Director and Creative Director for the 25th Gulf Cup in Basra, and Creative Director for Expo 2017. He has also directed the largest water show in China, the New Year's Eve celebration at the Burj Khalifa, BMW's 100-Year Celebration, the "Wedding of the Century" in Dubai, and numerous other international productions. His upcoming projects include the world's most futuristic installation show, in collaboration with the Jülich Research Center for Neural Cognitive Science, where he will print intangible thought-signets into three-dimensional sculptures, continuing to push the boundaries of art, technology, and human perception.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Andree Verleger for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Andree is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at the gala."Looking back, Andree Verleger attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes his work inspires the next generation of innovative creators."An idea begins with a thought, which must be nurtured. The product of creativity is thinking. If you envision it in a different way you become a creator of the future."For more information, please visit: www.andree-verleger.de About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest and most prestigious top professionals from various industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.