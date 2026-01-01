Corporate AED Readiness Under Scrutiny as New Data Shows 1 in 5 AEDs Are Not Response Ready

Compliant onsite service plans AED SERVICE AMERICA dedicated to delivering P.O.M.G. (peace of mind guaranteed) Every Hour. Every Day.

Nationwide onsite inspections reveal critical gaps in corporate AED maintenance and oversight

Customers Trust AED SERVICE AMERICA to Deliver Compliant, Onsite AED Service Plans in all 50 States” — Douglas C. Comstock

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As corporations across the United States invest heavily in workplace safety and emergency preparedness, new nationwide inspection data reveals a concerning reality: approximately 1 in 5 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in corporate environments are not Response Ready at the time of inspection. The findings raise serious concerns about the reliability of self-managed AED programs and underscore the importance of professionally managed AED service plans The data is drawn from thousands of onsite AED inspections conducted in corporate offices, manufacturing plants, distribution centers, corporate campuses, and multi-facility enterprises nationwide. Inspections identified common failures including expired electrode pads, depleted batteries, unresolved system alerts, and improper storage conditions—issues that directly impact whether an AED will function during a sudden cardiac arrest emergency.Sudden cardiac arrest remains a leading cause of death in the workplace, and corporate AED deployment has expanded rapidly in response. However, experts caution that deployment alone does not ensure preparedness.“Many corporate leaders assume that if an AED is on the wall, it’s ready to save a life,” said Doug Comstock, Founder of AED Service America. “Our data shows that assumption is often incorrect. Without consistent, hands-on AED maintenance, devices can silently fall out of compliance and readiness.”A key finding of the analysis is that remote monitoring and internal checklists, while helpful, do not guarantee action. In many corporate settings, alerts generated by monitoring software are routed to non-technical staff or shared inboxes, where they may be delayed, overlooked, or misunderstood. Without a structured AED service plan that includes physical onsite inspections and verification, these issues can persist for extended periods.“AED maintenance is not just about notifications—it’s about accountability,” Comstock added. “Someone must physically inspect the device, confirm expiration dates, replace components correctly, and document the work. Technology can support that process, but it cannot replace it.”Professionally managed AED service plans are increasingly being adopted by corporations seeking to reduce risk, meet compliance obligations, and protect employees and visitors. These plans typically include scheduled onsite inspections, proactive replacement of pads and batteries before expiration, comprehensive documentation for audits and risk management reviews, and rapid response when an AED is reported out of service.From a corporate risk perspective, an inoperable AED represents more than a technical failure. Organizations that provide AEDs create an expectation of preparedness. If a device fails during an emergency, the consequences can include legal exposure, regulatory scrutiny, reputational damage, and employee trust erosion.“Most corporate leaders are shocked when they learn their AED may not work,” said Comstock. “The intention to do the right thing is there. What’s often missing is a reliable system that keeps every AED Response Ready every day of the year.”As corporations continue to expand their focus on environmental, health, and safety (EHS) programs, experts emphasize that ongoing AED maintenance and professionally managed AED service plans should be viewed as essential infrastructure—not optional add-ons.These findings serve as a critical reminder for corporate decision-makers: an AED can only save a life if it is Response Ready at the moment it is needed.About AED Service AmericaAED Service America is the only company in North America exclusively focused on compliant, onsite AED maintenance and management. Serving corporate, educational, healthcare, and public-sector clients nationwide, the company provides professionally managed AED service plans designed to keep devices Response Ready, reduce liability, and support duty-of-care obligations.

