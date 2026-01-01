New Year, Renewed Mission: Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. Expands Support for Military Families in 2026

Official logo of Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., a congressionally chartered nonprofit supporting military families, veterans, and Gold Star families nationwide.

Blue Star Mothers of America renews its mission in 2026, expanding support for military families, veterans, and Gold Star families nationwide.

Together, we can ensure no military mother stands alone, no veteran is forgotten, and no Gold Star family is without support.” — Karen Stillwell, National President, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the new year begins, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. (BSMA) renews its commitment to supporting America’s military, veterans, and Gold Star families through service, advocacy, and community engagement.

With over 6,000 members and more than 200 chapters nationwide, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. is a Congressionally Chartered, non-partisan, non-political, and non-sectarian 501(c)(3) organization made up of mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, foster mothers, and female legal guardians of military members and veterans. United by service, these volunteers dedicate countless hours each year to ensuring military families know they are not alone.

“As we move into 2026, our mission remains steadfast — but our vision is growing,” said Karen Stillwell, National President of Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. “By expanding our membership and strengthening donor support, we can increase our impact and reach more military families, veterans, and Gold Star families who need support now more than ever.”

Serving Veterans Through VA Voluntary Service (VAVS)

One of Blue Star Mothers of America’s key national initiatives is participation in the Department of Veterans Affairs Voluntary Service (VAVS) program. Through VAVS, members serve veterans across the country in:

1. More than 150 VA Medical Centers and Healthcare Systems

2. Over 475 Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs)

Veterans from all eras — including World War II, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq, and Afghanistan — receive care within VA facilities. Many face ongoing physical, emotional, and mental health challenges. Blue Star Mothers volunteers provide comfort, compassion, and critical support to these heroes.

Each VA facility benefits from having a VAVS Representative, who recruits volunteers and coordinates donations to meet the specific needs of that facility. Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. continues to work toward placing a VAVS Representative in every VA Medical Center and Healthcare System nationwide.

Additional Ways to Serve in 2026

Beyond VA service, Blue Star Mothers chapters support the military community by:

1. Packing and shipping care packages to deployed service members

2. Volunteering at veteran events and local Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs)

3. Supporting Gold Star families through remembrance, outreach, and community care

4. Participating in patriotic programs, ceremonies, and educational initiatives

Call to Action: Growing the Mission Together

As the needs of military families and veterans continue to grow, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. is focused on expanding its reach through increased membership and donor support. Military mothers who are eligible are encouraged to join a local chapter or help establish one in their community. Supporters who believe in the mission are invited to contribute financially, enabling the organization to strengthen programs and expand services nationwide.

“Together, we can ensure that no military mother stands alone, no veteran is forgotten, and no Gold Star family is left without support,” President Stillwell added.

To learn more about Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., find a local chapter, volunteer, or make a donation, visit www.bluestarmothers.org.

