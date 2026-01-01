Eithne Devine Hynes selected as Top CEO of the Year in Change Management by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Eithne Devine Hynes at their annual awards gala at the Plaza Hotel in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eithne Devine-Hynes, CEO of DeltaXignia, was recently selected as Top CEO of the Year in Change Management for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With over three decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Devine-Hynes has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Devine-Hynes is the CEO of DeltaXignia, an Employee Ownership Trust company, that offers patented solutions for managing change in documents and data, valued by a wide range of highly regulated industries. She took over as CEO from the company’s founder in 2024 and has been pivoting it’s go to market strategy and expanding its capabilities.She has successfully run significant global programs and initiatives in information communication technology companies, ranging from small to large enterprises, working across different business functions and locations around the globe. Her remit is to grow DeltaXignia through a reinvention of its go-to-market strategy, proving out the opportunities of content and data change management solutions in new target markets whilst continuing to build presence in Enterprise Content Management space. She is a natural leader who offers a “wonderful mix of strategic thought leadership and practical planning and execution” and has significant experience in driving start-up high growth initiatives and business transformation programs. She has taken over the leadership of the company from Robin La Fontaine, who founded and led the organization for 30 years.Her areas of expertise include, but are not limited to leadership, change management, revenue and profit growth, business operations, go-to-market strategy, business strategy, sales management, business transformation, commercial operations, and stakeholder management.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Devine-Hynes earned her B.A. in Business Administration with a Marketing Specialism from Brunel University of London followed by a Post Graduate Diploma in Applied Project Management from UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School. She later earned her M.B.A. from The University of Wales Trinity Saint David. Most recently she earned a Certificate of Higher Education in Operations, Management and Supervision from The University of London and a Diploma in Business Sustainability from The Institute of Sustainability Studies.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Devine-Hynes has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for The Empowered Woman Award and for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City this December for her selection of Top CEO of the Year in Change Management for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Devine-Hynes for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Devine-Hynes attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family. Ms. Devine-Hynes’ message for aspiring women leaders is “Say ‘YES’ to every growth opportunity.” She encourages them to continually seek learning experiences, network constantly in every new role they take, talk to others and learn from them. She also tells them to have a growth mindset generally and consistently improve and add to their qualifications. In the future, she looks to expand DeltaXignia significantly over the next five years, while helping customers and partners address their challenges in content and data change management.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/eithnedevinehynes / and www.deltaxignia.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/eithnedevinehynes / and www.deltaxignia.com About IAOTP The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

