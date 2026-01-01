BCYW Foundation Begins 2026 First Global Scientific Webinar Advancing Breast Cancer Research and Care for Young Women

Progress in Breast Cancer in Young Women Webinar, Jan 8-9, 2026 Themes of the P-BCYW Program. BCYW Foundation Core Message and Global Network

Global Breast Cancer Experts to Advance Science-Driven Care for Young Women with Breast Cancer

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation (BCYW Foundation) is pleased to begin the new year by hosting its first global scientific webinar, Progress in Breast Cancer Research and Care for Young Women (P-BCYW) , on January 8-9, 2026, marking a major milestone in the Foundation’s evolution from global scientific awareness leadership to sustained scientific engagement. The two-day international webinar brought together leading clinicians, researchers, and global advocates to focus exclusively on breast cancer in young women—an area historically underrepresented in research and care strategies.INNOVATIVE PROGRAMThe scientific program addressed critical aspects of early- and advanced-stage breast cancer in young women, including clinical trial innovation, adjuvant and endocrine therapies, metastatic disease, genomics and biomarkers, surgical de-escalation, pregnancy-associated breast cancer, and central nervous system metastases. Emerging areas such as mitochondrial health and early- and young-stage breast cancer biology were also highlighted, underscoring the Foundation’s commitment to forward-looking science.The webinar featured internationally recognized experts from the United States, Europe, and beyond, reflecting BCYW’s global and collaborative mission, including Antonio Giordano, MD (USA); Paolo Tarantino, MD (USA); Miguel Martin (Spain); Michael Gnant (Austria); Rupert Bartsch (Austria); Samantha Heller (USA); Rakesh Kumar (BCYW Foundation); Isabel Echavarria Díaz-Guardamino (Spain); Sara Hurvitz (USA); Keshav K Singh (USA); Marie Jeanne Vrancken Peeters (Netherlands); Vicente Valero (USA).“Breast cancer in young women is a global challenge that requires shared science, shared data, and shared responsibility. By bringing together researchers, clinicians, and educators across countries, we can accelerate discoveries that ensure scientific progress for the benefit of young women everywhere,” said Professor Luis Costa, the host and Co-Chair of the P-BCYW Program.In addition to advancing scientific dialogue, the meeting emphasized the importance of integrating research with education to improve understanding among patients and the community of advances in breast cancer in young women. This webinar establishes P-BCYW as a foundational platform for ongoing global collaboration, setting the stage for a recurring scientific forum under the BCYW Foundation by 2027.“Breast cancer in young women demands a science-first approach. Timely awareness grounded in facts enables earlier detection, broadens treatment options, and improves the likelihood of cure. Science allows us to understand how genetics, lifestyle, and environment converge in biology and to translate that knowledge into better outcomes for individuals and lasting benefits for society,” noted Professor Rakesh Kumar, Co-Chair of the P-BCYW Program.SCIENCE SAVES LIVESFor the broader public, the message is simple and powerful: science saves lives. By focusing research on young women, doctors can detect breast cancer earlier, select more effective treatments, and reduce long-term side effects. Timely awareness, grounded in accurate facts, helps young women recognize symptoms sooner and seek care earlier—often leading to more predictive diagnostic tests, better treatment options, and a greater chance of cure. Investing in science today strengthens not only patient outcomes but also the health of families and communities worldwide.Science also explains how genetic risk and everyday lifestyle factors—such as physical activity, nutrition, stress, and environmental exposures—interact within the body. These influences converge in the body long before disease appears. By combining early, factual awareness with scientific discovery, the BCYW Foundation aims to protect women who are healthy today but may be at risk tomorrow—turning knowledge into prevention, early detection, and hope for the future.TO REGISTER: The organizers invite all those interested to register SOON!ABOUT THE BCYW FOUNDATIONThe Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation is a USA-based nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing awareness, research, and care focused on breast cancer in adolescents and young adults. In 2024, the Foundation launched the Journal of Young Women’s Breast Cancer & Health , the first international journal dedicated to this field. In 2025, it started the Youth Council for Breast Health ( https://ycbh.org/ ), a global effort to raise awareness of breast health and cancer risk factors on educational campuses. Through education, advocacy, and science-driven initiatives, BCYW works to improve outcomes and long-term health for young women worldwide.

