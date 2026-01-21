DigitalXForce Becomes Industry’s ONLY Unified Risk Mgmt. Platform with addition of CMDB, ASPM, & Operational Resilience

Digital Trust Platform of the new Era CEO - DigitalXForce

DigitalXForce Becomes the Industry’s First Unified Risk Management Platform with Expansion into CMDB, ASPM, and Business Continuity & Operational Resilience

Cybersecurity is no longer about tools—it’s about outcomes. DigitalXForce connects cyber risk directly to business continuity, operational resilience, and trust.” — Lalit Ahluwalia

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigitalXForce, the AI-powered Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM) and Automated GRC platform, today announced a major expansion of its platform, officially positioning DigitalXForce as the industry’s first unified Enterprise Security and Risk Management (ESRM) platform.With the addition of Configuration Management Database (CMDB), Application Security Posture Management (ASPM), and Business Continuity & Operational Resilience (BCOR) modules, DigitalXForce now delivers an end-to-end system of record and system of action for security, risk, compliance, IT, and business resilience—all on a single, continuously operating platform.A Platform Shift: From Point Solutions to Enterprise Risk TruthEnterprises today are overwhelmed by fragmented tools across GRC, vulnerability management, IT operations, application security, and business continuity—each operating in isolation. DigitalXForce eliminates this fragmentation by unifying asset intelligence, security posture, control effectiveness, cyber risk, and business impact into one real-time platform.“Security, risk, and resilience can no longer be managed in silos,” said Lalit Ahluwalia, Founder & CEO of DigitalXForce. “By bringing CMDB, ASPM, and Business Continuity & Operational Resilience into our existing ESRM portfolio, DigitalXForce becomes the industry’s first platform to connect assets, applications, controls, threats, and business impact—continuously and in real time.”What’s New: Strategic Module ExpansionEnterprise-Grade CMDB (Configuration Management Database)• Unified, continuously updated inventory of infrastructure, applications, identities, vendors, and data assets• Automated asset discovery and relationship mapping• Serves as the single source of truth powering security, compliance, and resilience decisionsASPM (Application Security Posture Management)• End-to-end visibility across the entire application lifecycle• Correlates SAST, DAST, SCA, cloud, and runtime signals• Prioritizes application risk based on real business impact, not just vulnerabilitiesBusiness Continuity & Operational Resilience (BCOR)• Integrated BIA, BCP, DR, crisis management, and resilience testing• Real-time dependency mapping from CMDB to critical business services• Aligns with global regulations and frameworks including DORA, NIST, ISO 22301, SOC 2, and regulators worldwideOne Platform. Continuous. Business-Aligned.With this expansion, DigitalXForce now uniquely delivers:• Security + IT + Risk + Resilience on one data model• Real-time risk posture, not periodic assessments• AI-driven insights mapped directly to business services and outcomes• Board-ready metrics connecting cyber risk to operational and financial impactUnlike traditional GRC tools, DigitalXForce operates continuously. Unlike security point products, it understands governance, compliance, and business resilience. The result is a true Enterprise Security & Risk Management Platform, purpose-built for modern, complex organizations.Designed for CISOs, CIOs, CROs, and BoardsThis platform evolution empowers:• CISOs to manage cyber risk holistically across assets, applications, and third parties• CIOs to gain authoritative CMDB intelligence tied to security and availability• Risk & Compliance Leaders to move from checkbox compliance to continuous assurance• Boards & Executives to understand risk in business terms, not technical noise X-ROC ™: Driving the Shift from Static Compliance to Continuous Risk IntelligenceAt the core of DigitalXForce adoption is X-ROC™, which enables enterprises to operate risk management with the same rigor and speed as modern security operations.Organizations are leveraging X-ROC™ to:• Monitor real-time cyber and compliance risk posture across cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments.• Continuously validate controls and evidence rather than relying on periodic assessments• Correlate security telemetry, compliance gaps, and business impact into a single risk narrative• Prioritize remediation using AI-driven risk scoring and contextual insights.• Break down silos between GRC, security, audit, and risk teams.By transforming risk into an always-on operational discipline, X-ROC™ enables leadership teams to move from reactive compliance to proactive risk governance.About DigitalXForce:DigitalXForce is a next-generation, AI-native platform for Automated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) & Enterprise Security & Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), that empowers enterprises to manage complexity with intelligence, agility, and confidence. Designed with a modular and composable architecture, DigitalXForce delivers an integrated suite of capabilities spanning automated GRC, Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), Third-Party Risk Management, Cyber Resilience, and Regulatory Compliance.At the core of DigitalXForce is its AI-powered engine, which leverages intelligent agents, machine learning models, and a dynamic control library to autonomously monitor controls, map evidence, assess risks, and generate real-time insights. Trusted by global enterprises across healthcare, finance, critical infrastructure, and technology sectors, DigitalXForce delivers measurable value by reducing manual effort, accelerating audit readiness, and improving organizational resilience in today’s fast-evolving threat and compliance landscape.Learn more about DigitalXForce at https://digitalxforce.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.