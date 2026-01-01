Ann Bayly-Bruneel Selected for The Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Ann Bayly-Bruneel at their annual awards gala at the Plaza Hotel in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ann Bayly-Bruneel was recently selected for The Empowered Woman Award for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honour; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Ann Bayly-Bruneel will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2026 Annual Awards Gala With more than two decades of experience in the industry, Ms Bayly-Bruneel has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, creative, compassionate & collaborative leader, Ann has worked across Canada in many hospital, community and private practice settings. Ann has held the role of Manager of Programs & Services at a Community Mental Health Agency in Ontario and was a Counsellor & Art Therapist at Women’s College Hospital working in the Sexual Assault & Domestic Violence Care Centre and High-Risk Perinatal Unit.Ms. Bayly-Bruneel’s work specializes in the area of complex and developmental trauma. With an awareness of our intersectional identities, she is trained in various integrative and relational therapies that address mind, body and spirit. Some of her training includes; Somatic Experiencing, Internal Family Systems, NeuroAffective Relational Model, Art Therapy, EMDR, Mindful Self-Compassion, Focusing and Reiki. Ann believes that every person has the innate ability to live and harness an authentically bold and heart-centred life. Trauma and oppression disconnects us from this truth leaving behind lasting wounds that hurt our relationship to ourselves and others. Ann values transformative approaches that emphasize collective and community care. She orients her practice alongside other leaders & healers to support healing justice, embodied liberated consciousness, and restorative well-BEing.Before embarking on her career path, Ms Bayly-Bruneel graduated from the University of Guelph with a B.A and Masters-level training from The Vancouver Art Therapy Institute. Ann’s education has valued different ways of knowing and experience which has supported her in cultivating her intuition and unique skills.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Bayly-Bruneel has received many accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2024, she was awarded with Top Psychotherapist of the Year. Last year she graced the cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine . She will be honoured at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York this December for her selection of The Empowered Woman Award.In addition to her successful career, Ms, Bayly-Bruneel was honoured by Brainz Magazine with the CREA Global Award for making a difference through her work and advocacy. In addition, she was invited to be a speaker at the 21st Century Women’s Entrepreneurship & Leadership Conference in Madrid. Ms. Bayly-Bruneel emphasizes the importance of self-healing and self-leadership as a path to support personal and system transformation. Ann is deeply committed to her own nervous-system healing and views this as integral to being an embodied human & psychotherapist who shows up with presence, resonance, compassion, humility and grace. She uses somatic, expressive and relational processes to amplify healing in its multi/intergenerational forms. A trauma-responsive, attachment focused and social justice lens is what she refers to as heart-sight; seeing our essence as our currency and contribution.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Ms. Bayly-Bruneel for this honour was an easy decision for our panel to make. Ms. Ann Bayly-Bruneel is inspirational, influential and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her & celebrate her accomplishments at this year’s gala.”Ann attributes her success to her beloved family, mentors, fellow collaborators and the creative and natural life force in all of us. She is grateful for the wisdom of animals and her connection to nature, art activism and community care. In the future, she will inspire and influence a new way of BEing that honours our innate sense of BE-longing.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.