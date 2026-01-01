Hummingbird Executive Launches a Private App for VIP Concierge and Off-Market Assets

Services all in one secure hub For you, we'll fly backward Visit us soon Guillaune Nardini Director white Glove service Department. Available on Appstore and Android

A secure, invitation-driven platform combining luxury consulting, VIP concierge, and private access to off-market assets and opportunities.

Private luxury is the future: verified access, secure execution, and total discretion.” — Mrs Duquesne Deborah

CANNES, FRANCE, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hummingbird Executive , the private luxury platform built for high-net-worth individuals and global decision-makers, today announces the launch of the Hummingbird Executive App — a secure, invitation-driven ecosystem bringing together high-end consulting, VIP concierge services, and access to off-market luxury assets and investment opportunities, all in one place.Built for clients who prioritize privacy, trust, and flawless execution, the app delivers a modern alternative to traditional concierge and advisory models — one that is discreet by design, powered by vetted partnerships, and focused on secure access without public exposure.“Luxury today is not about visibility — it is about discretion, trust, and results,” said Deborah Duquesne, investor and founder behind the Hummingbird ecosystem. “We created the Hummingbird Executive App to offer a protected, high-performance space where elite clients can access premium services and off-market opportunities with total confidence.”A Private Luxury Platform Built for DiscretionIn today’s luxury market, privacy is no longer optional — it is essential. From private travel and high-level reservations to rare asset sourcing and confidential investment conversations, affluent individuals and family offices expect service providers who understand that discretion is not a feature — it is the foundation.Hummingbird Executive was built with privacy embedded into the platform structure No advertising. No cookies. No resale of client information. No compromise on discretion.“Too many luxury services still operate like open networks — fragmented, exposed, and unprotected,” added Guillaume Jardinier, Director at Hummingbird Executive. “Our members don’t want attention — they want certainty. This app is designed to protect them while delivering exceptional outcomes worldwide.”A New Standard: Consulting + Concierge in One Trusted SpaceUnlike conventional platforms that focus only on concierge requests, the Hummingbird Executive App integrates two strategic pillars:1) Hummingbird Consulting — a high-end advisory layer supporting clients seeking secure access to:Off-market lifestyle and investment opportunitiesPrivate introductions and strategic partnershipsLuxury market intelligence and confidential sourcingTrusted execution with verified professionals2) VIP Concierge Worldwide — a curated concierge service for premium lifestyle requests, including:Private travel and complex itinerariesVIP restaurant and nightlife reservationsTailored solutions through trusted global partnersThis dual structure supports clients who require more than lifestyle support — they require strategic access, delivered with privacy and precision.Off-Market Assets and Investment Opportunities, Securely ManagedThe Hummingbird Executive App provides secure access to off-market luxury assets and opportunities, including:Rare and high-value propertiesYachts, cars, private aircraft and luxury itemsPremium hospitality and confidential servicesPrivate investment opportunities through verified channelsTo preserve security, Hummingbird Executive applies a structured access process so sensitive information is shared only with verified members and under appropriate confidentiality conditions. This protects both buyers and sellers and reinforces the platform’s position as a private marketplace built on trust.Membership Designed for Elite NeedsThe app offers multiple membership pathways designed around increasing levels of service access and discretion.At the highest level, Platinum Membership is invitation-only and reserved for a select few individuals who meet the platform’s standards through a rigorous selection process. Platinum members benefit from:VIP white-glove service with a dedicated team24/7 availability and priority executionExclusive off-market assets not visible outside the appPotential investment opportunities with private accessTotal discretion and enhanced privacy protectionNo commission on private jet charters (Platinum benefit)The platform reflects a central belief:Luxury should be effortless, secure, and deeply personal — not transactional.Global Ecosystem, Built on Trusted PartnershipsHummingbird Executive operates through a curated global network and continues to expand collaborations with select luxury brands, hospitality leaders, and elite service providers. The company’s strategy is clear: to build a private ecosystem where members receive the highest standard of results worldwide, with confidentiality preserved at every stage.AvailabilityThe Hummingbird Executive App is now available to eligible clients and members. Individuals interested in joining may begin the process through official channels and will be guided through onboarding and verification steps based on membership level.About Hummingbird ExecutiveHummingbird Executive is a private luxury platform built for high-net-worth individuals seeking elite concierge services, high-end consulting, and secure access to off-market luxury assets and investment opportunities. Designed around privacy, trust, and execution, Hummingbird Executive delivers global solutions through vetted partnerships for clients who demand total discretion.

