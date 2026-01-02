Asian Americans launch AI Alliance to drive education, innovation, policy

Incubated by the Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC), a pioneer in developing business in the community for over three decades, the Alliance will host the Kickoff Summit on January 13, 2026, in New York City

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Artificial Intelligence leads the next chapter of industrial progress in America, a newly formed coalition of entrepreneurs, corporate tech professionals and policy experts announces the launch of the Asian American AI Alliance.

Representing a demographic that makes up more than 57% of the U.S. tech workforce, the Alliance aims to engage Asian Americans to actively contribute and drive developments in the most consequential technology since the introduction of the internet.

The project is led by Rohan Thapar, a member of the AABDC Board of Directors and Anindo Dutta, an EY Partner, who have brought together a cross-sector group of professionals and founders to establish a unified perspective on AI advancement, education and responsible innovation.

“When we were considering what to name this group, we came upon the idea of ‘AI Alliance’, which is a standard size of paper used around the world, including in Asia Pacific. It is a metaphor for a blank sheet of paper that we will fill with research and ideas that our talented members bring to enrich the future of AI,” said John Wang, founder and president of AABDC.

“AI Alliance paper is so commonly used in printers around the world that it is considered indispensable but is often invisible. We see the Alliance as bringing Asian Americans who have been quietly laboring in the engine rooms of some of our leading AI companies into the boardrooms to inform, lead and direct the intersection of humans and AI,” Wang added.

Dutta is an EY Global ServiceNow Alliance Leader, while Austin-based Thapar is a Senior Product Manager, specializing in AI product startups to drive tech innovation. The Alliance’s founding members include professionals who have worked at IBM, Accenture, Heidrick & Struggles, PwC, Pfizer, Genpact and Fanatics Collectibles.

In addition, this inaugural group includes three founders. AI Alliance’s three operating pillars are: Education & Workforce Development; Policy & Advocacy, and Industry & Business Innovation.

The U.S. is the global leader in AI, and the market is expected to grow to over $319 billion by 2032, from $66.4 billion in 2025. In the first half of 2025, AI-related capital expenditures contributed about 1.1 to 1.5 percentage points to U.S. GDP growth.

About AABDC:

The Asian American Business Development Center, Inc.is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization established in 1994. It assists Asian American businesses in strengthening their capacity to compete in the mainstream market, to expand business opportunities and to promote recognition of Asian American businesses’ contributions to the general economy. Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC): www.aabdc.com

