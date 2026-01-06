Lynxspring Brings ‘One Platform. Many Possibilities™ ’ to AHR Expo 2026

Open. Choice. Outcomes. Versatility New Construction. Retrofit. Equipment. Systems Niagara Embedded. Niagara Native

Open by design. Choice by intent. Outcomes through versatility.” — Marc Petock, VP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Lynxspring

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lynxspring , Inc., www.lynxspring.com , a premier manufacturer, developer, and provider of open software and hardware platforms for smarter buildings, smart equipment, and device-to-cloud integration and automation, today announced it will showcase its latest technology and solutions at AHR Expo 2026, taking place February 2–4 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Lynxspring will be exhibiting in Booth #C1153 at the Building Automation and Control Showcase.At AHR Expo, Lynxspring will demonstrate how a single, open, Niagara-native platform can seamlessly scale from equipment-level control to enterprise operations—simplifying design, deployment, and lifecycle management while delivering measurable operational and business outcomes. This vision—One Platform. Many Possibilities.—will anchor Lynxspring’s storytelling, visuals, and customer conversations throughout the event.“Buildings are no longer defined by isolated devices or point solutions,” said Marc Petock, Vice President & Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Lynxspring. “Customers are demanding choice, flexibility, and outcomes—without added complexity. One Platform. Many Possibilities. reflects how Lynxspring delivers open, Niagara-embedded solutions that adapt effortlessly across new construction, retrofit, and equipment-level applications.”Product & Solution Portfolio Supporting the ThemeLynxspring’s AHR Expo presence will highlight the depth and breadth of its platform-based portfolio and solutions including:• E2E™OT Data Management and Independent Data Layer (IDL) solution that normalize, govern, and operationalize building data to support analytics, AI readiness, and enterprise insight.• JENEsys EdgeEight Niagara-embedded, Niagara-native controllers including the new AI Ready JENEsys Edge 634, I/O expansion modules, and the Edge Toolset—purpose-built for building control, equipment control, system integration, and edge intelligence.• JENEsys(PC 9000 Series)Enterprise-class Niagara supervisory and control platforms designed for scalable, resilient building operations.• OnyxxCell routers, expansion modules, and the Onyxx Wall Module—enabling secure connectivity, deployment flexibility, and enhanced user interaction.• Niagara Supervisor, Niagara Remote, and Niagara RecoveryUnified system management, secure remote access, and enhanced resilience across distributed building portfolios.• Touchscreen DisplaysModern, scalable visualization solutions engineered for commercial and industrial environments.Together, these offerings reinforce Lynxspring’s core promise: one open, unified platform that reduces complexity, preserves choice, and delivers real outcomes—today and into the future.About Lynxspring, Inc.One Platform. Many Possibilities™.Founded in 2002, and embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports edge-to-cloud solutions and IP technology that create smarter buildings, smarter equipment, and smarter solutions.The company's technologies, solutions and services provide connectivity, control, integration, interoperability, data access, modeling, and visualization enabling users to achieve operational and business outcomes.The versatility, functionality, and broad scope of the company’s solutions portfolio, combined with its extensive domain knowledge of the built environment, make it a powerful and economical solution for system integrators, building owners and operators, consultants, and equipment manufacturers. Lynxspring's solutions are deployed in millions of square feet of commercial and government settings throughout the United States and internationally.

