Saudi Red Sea Authority Launches the Introductory Guide to Coastal Tourism Activities

A unified digital guide simplifying coastal tourism procedures and providing clear pathways for yachting activities across the Saudi Red Sea.

The first series of the guide provides a clear, end-to-end pathway for yachting, from arrival to departure, through simplified and transparent procedures.” — Saudi Red Sea Authority

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) has launched the Introductory Guide to Coastal Tourism Activities, marking the first of its kind digital gateway designed to eliminate information fragmentation and streamline multiple pathways into a single, centralized electronic reference. The guide provides tourists, investors, and practitioners with one comprehensive digital point of access to all relevant information, regulations, and procedures representing a qualitative leap in the SRSA’s efforts to enhance the coastal tourism sector, increase its attractiveness, and establish a clear, unified reference framework for coastal tourism activities.The guide has been designed to serve as a centralized digital access point that addresses gaps in access to information. It enables beneficiaries whether tourists, investors, or practitioners to access all relevant details, including updated requirements, conditions, and procedures, in one place. This is complemented by a direct digital referral feature that seamlessly redirects users, through smart links, to the official implementation platforms of the competent authorities responsible for the requested service. This approach shortens processing timelines and transforms the information seeking journey into a smooth, reliable, and fully integrated digital experience. The guide also includes a comprehensive FAQ section, along with clear, advisory-based guidance outlining permitted and prohibited practices.The SRSA has launched the first series of the guide, dedicated to yachting activities, offering a clear and practical end-to-end pathway for a yacht’s journey from arrival to departure. This includes procedures, documentation, licenses and permits, mechanisms for identifying and confirming the port of entry (port/marina) through a licensed agent, as well as directories of approved service providers (maritime tourism agents, yacht charter companies, and marinas).The guide further incorporates safety and environmental sustainability guidelines, alongside periodic updates aligned with regulatory requirements, ensuring beneficiary protection and clarifying mechanisms for receiving feedback and handling complaints in accordance with the mandates of the relevant authorities.The significance of the guide stems from its role as a foundational enabler for the coastal tourism activities sector, one of the key drivers of tourism growth. Its launch is the result of intensive coordination efforts led by the Authority in collaboration with relevant entities to ensure role integration, foster an attractive tourism and investment environment, support the sector’s accelerating growth, and align with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.The guide serves as a unified reference for various coastal tourism activities, contributing to a smoother beneficiary journey, facilitating service provider procedures, addressing the majority of tourist inquiries, and delivering direct, actionable information to investors.The SRSA invites all interested parties to visit the guide’s dedicated webpage, which now stands as the official compass for anyone seeking to practice or invest in coastal tourism activities offering ease of access, procedural clarity, and regulatory accuracy through the designated link: Yacht Activity

