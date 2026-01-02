Internet Of Medical Things (IoMT ) Market Competition Analysis 2026: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Internet Of Medical Things (IoMT) Global Market Report 2025_Competitors

The Business Research Company's Internet Of Medical Things (IoMT ) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company's Roof Safety And Access System Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Internet Of Medical Things (IoMT) market is dominated by a mix of global technology leaders and specialized healthcare innovators. Companies are focusing on connected medical devices, real-time patient monitoring solutions, and secure data interoperability frameworks to strengthen market presence and ensure regulatory compliance. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, strategic partnerships.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Internet Of Medical Things (IoMT) Market?

According to our research, Medtronic plc led global sales in 2024 with a 11% market share. The Cardiovascular division of the company is partially involved in the internet of medical things (IoMT) market, provides devices and therapies for cardiac and vascular conditions, including cardiac rhythm management, cardiac surgery, cardiovascular diagnostics, coronary and renal denervation, and structural heart and aortic solutions.

The Medical-Surgical division of the company is partially involved in the internet of medical things (IoMT) market, provides products and solutions for gastrointestinal, patient monitoring, renal care, respiratory interventions, surgical innovations, and surgical robotics.

The Neuroscience division of the company is partially involved in the internet of medical things (IoMT) market, provides technologies for cranial and spinal conditions, neuromodulation, neurovascular therapies, and treatments for pelvic health and gastric issues, as well as ear, nose, and throat disorders.

The Diabetes division of the company is partially involved in the internet of medical things (IoMT) market, provides therapies and services for managing diabetes, including insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitoring systems.

How Concentrated Is the Internet Of Medical Things (IoMT) Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 42% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects the high technological complexity, regulatory compliance requirements, and substantial investment needed to develop integrated IoMT solutions, which create entry barriers for new entrants. Leading vendors such as Medtronic, GE HealthCare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips, and Boston Scientific maintain their positions through advanced connected-health platforms, extensive clinical networks, and trusted brand recognition, while smaller players focus on niche applications in remote patient monitoring and wearable devices. As adoption of IoMT solutions accelerates, strategic partnerships, mergers, and technology innovations are expected to further strengthen the dominance of these major players within the broader IoMT market.

• Leading companies include:

o Medtronic plc (11%)

o GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (9%)

o Siemens Healthineers (5%)

o Koninklijke Philips N.V. (4%)

o Boston Scientific Corporation (4%)

o Abbott Laboratories (3%)

o Johnson & Johnson (3%)

o Baxter International Inc. (Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.) (2%)

o Biotronik SE Co. & KG (1%)

o Google LLC (Fitbit) (1%)

Request a free sample of the Internet Of Medical Things (IoMT) Market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12935&type=smp

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Oracle Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Stryker Corporation, GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., ResMed, Inc., DexCom, Inc., Masimo Corporation, iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Capsule Technologies, Inc., Owlet Baby Care, Inc., AgaMatrix, Inc., AliveCor, Inc., Prevounce, Inc., AMC Health, Inc., Biofourmis, Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc., Cardiac Insight, Inc., Kardium, Inc., JenaValve Technology, Inc., EpiEP, Inc., Biosense, Inc., AltumView Systems, Inc., Bayshore Healthcare, Lifeline Canada, AltumView, Inc., Carré Technologies, Inc., TELUS Health, CareMatrix, Inc. and Lumia Health, Inc. are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Toumai Robotics, Huawei, Fujitsu, Samsung Electronics, Medtronic, EOFlow, Tencent Healthcare, Alibaba Health Information Technology, Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co., Ltd., Dozee, HealthPlix, Tricog Health, Niramai, Tata Elxsi, Omron Healthcare, Panasonic Healthcare, Sony Healthcare, Hitachi, LG CNS, Kakao Healthcare, SK Telecom, and Bodyfriend are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Level Zero Health Limited, EarSwitch Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Medtronic plc and Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: General Electric Company (Poland), Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Europe NV, Honeywell International Inc., Oracle Corporation, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., Stimvia s.r.o., BTL Industries, a.s., Comarch Healthcare S.A., MedApp S.A., Infermedica Sp. z o.o. and Proxiad South East Europe d.o.o. are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Lenovo Group Limited, MIRGOR S.A.C.I.F.I.A., Identhis Healthcare Intelligence Solutions, Signove Tecnologia S.A., Health4, DataScope and Biofile are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Glucose monitoring with all-in-one CGM technology is transforming real-time diabetes management and improve patient outcomes.

• Example: Medtronic Simplera CGM (August 2024) assigns all-in-one CGM, designed to be half the size of its previous models, enhancing comfort and ease of use.

• These innovations feature Meal Detection technology, glucose levels and delivers additional insulin as needed, helping users maintain glucose levels within target ranges.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Launching innovative products and solutions to enhance market presence

• Enhancing strategic funding and investments to accelerate technology development

• Focusing on secure data interoperability and patient digital identity management

• Leveraging cloud and edge-based platforms for scalable remote monitoring and analytics

Access the detailed Internet Of Medical Things (IoMT) Market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/internet-of-medical-things-iomt-global-market-report

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.