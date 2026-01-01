Slovenia begins membership of the UN Human Rights Council for 2026–2028

SLOVENIA, January 1 - Following the successful completion of its two-year term on the UN Security Council, Slovenia will continue to pursue a proactive and responsible approach to the promotion of human rights and to the maintenance of international peace and security. Working in close cooperation with partners across the international community, Slovenia will contribute to efforts to build a safer, fairer and more peaceful future for all.

At the start of Slovenia's new membership of the UN Human Rights Council, Minister Tanja Fajon emphasised: “Slovenia remains firmly committed to its active and responsible work in the promotion and protection of human rights. Within the international community, Slovenia systematically supports human rights as a universal value. Together, we strive to contribute to a world in which everyone can live with dignity and enjoy equal opportunities.”

Slovenia’s foreign policy has long been committed to ensuring respect for, and the protection and promotion of, human rights, while also advocating the progressive development of international norms and standards in this area. Slovenia has been constructively engaged with the work of the UN Human Rights Council since its establishment in 2006. This will be Slovenia’s third term on the Council, following previous service in 2007–2010 and 2016–2018. Minister Fajon added: “The protection of human rights is the responsibility of all states and a fundamental guiding principle of Slovenia’s foreign policy and international engagement. It requires constant attention, courage, solidarity and sustained support.”

Highlights of Slovenia's activities

During its term, Slovenia will focus on its traditional priority areas of human rights, such as gender equality, women's and girls' rights, human rights and the environment, children's rights, the rights of older persons, human rights education and minority rights. Special attention will be devoted to global developments and to closely monitoring human rights violations in Ukraine, the Middle East and Sudan. Slovenia will also respond, as appropriate, to other situations requiring the attention of the UN Human Rights Council.

Within the Council, Slovenia will advocate accountability for human rights violations, the remediation of their consequences and respect for the decisions of judicial and other competent authorities. In this work, Slovenia will draw on the experience and expertise gained during its recent membership of the UN Security Council. It will continue to promote the guiding principle expressed in its slogan Building trust. Securing future., which reflects the central role of mutual trust in achieving lasting security.

As an active, open and constructive member, Slovenia will seek to foster inclusive dialogue and cooperation, while avoiding further polarisation. It will engage closely with other states, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and stakeholders across the UN human rights system, including NGOs and civil society, with the aim of bridging differences and strengthening the effectiveness of the Council.

Slovenia will also work to support the objectivity, transparency and effective functioning of the Council. Particular emphasis will be placed on safeguarding the universality and impartiality of its mechanisms and special procedures, protecting the independence of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and strengthening the UN human rights treaty bodies.

About the UN Human Rights Council

The UN Human Rights Council is the principal UN body responsible for promoting, strengthening and protecting human rights worldwide. It is based in Geneva. Established in 2006 by UN General Assembly Resolution 60/251, it is composed of 47 Member States representing all regional groups, each elected for a three-year term.

The Council addresses all thematic human rights issues and country-specific situations that require its attention. It examines human rights violations in individual countries, responds to urgent situations and issues recommendations for their resolution. The Council meets in three regular sessions each year: in spring (February–March), early summer (June–July) and autumn (September–October). Special sessions may also be convened at the request of at least one third of its members in response to situations requiring immediate attention.

The Council also has other mechanisms, such as the Universal Periodic Review and special procedures covering thematic issues and country-specific human rights situations. Working groups established by the Council hold discussions and formulate proposals for new human rights standards and legal instruments.