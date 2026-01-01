Israel Innovation Authority and Ministry of Education Launch NIS 26M Initiative to Advance Youth Entrepreneurship

Dror Bin, CEO, Israel Innovation Authority

New nationwide programs will strengthen Israel’s high-tech human capital, and integrate thousands of students into tech and scientific entrepreneurship pathways

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Israel Innovation Authority and the Ministry of Education announced today the launch of a large-scale national initiative to promote technological and scientific entrepreneurship among youth from all segments of Israeli society, with a total investment of NIS 26.25 million over five years.As part of the initiative, two leading nonprofit organizations, the Acharei Association and the Mona Association, were selected through competitive procedures to lead nationwide youth entrepreneurship programs beginning in 2026, operating in upper secondary schools across Israel.The programs will be implemented nationwide, with a broad geographic footprint and a particular emphasis on the social and geographic periphery, including northern and southern peripheral communities. Approximately 4,500 students are expected to participate annually, with more than 22,000 participants over the full five-year period.The initiative is part of the implementation of the national program to expand Israel’s high-tech human capital, with an emphasis on increasing participation from diverse and under-represented populations. The programs are designed to advance entrepreneurial thinking at an early age and to strengthen the long-term foundations of Israel’s innovation ecosystem.Activities will focus on hands-on learning in entrepreneurship, technology, and science, and will be delivered in partnership with leading high-tech companies and institutions, including Check Point, Intel, Deloitte, Amdocs, Elbit, Microsoft, DriveNets, Google, and Nvidia, alongside local authorities, schools, academic institutions, and the 8200 Alumni Association.As part of the competitive procedures, two leading organizations with proven experience in youth entrepreneurship education were selected.The Acharei Association was chosen to lead a nationwide program for the development of entrepreneurship, leadership, and innovation among youth from all population groups.In parallel, the Mona Association was selected through a dedicated call to operate a culturally and community-adapted program promoting entrepreneurship and innovation among youth from Arab society.Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority, said: “Investment in youth entrepreneurship is an investment in the future of Israel’s innovation ecosystem. Developing entrepreneurial thinking at an early age, across all segments of Israeli society, is essential for building high-quality human capital and ensuring Israel’s ability to continue leading on the global innovation stage. The selection of organizations with proven experience working with youth, particularly in the periphery and within Arab society, reflects a deep commitment to equal opportunity, diversity, and expanding participation in Israel’s high-tech and innovation sectors.”Merav Zerbiv, Deputy Director General and Head of the Innovation and Technology Administration at the Ministry of Education, said: “The collaboration with the Israel Innovation Authority is part of a broader set of initiatives led by the Ministry of Education to advance the goals of the national high-tech program. The Ministry works to provide students with tools, skills, and meaningful exposure to the worlds of innovation and technology, with an emphasis on the social and geographic periphery and on optimal integration of diverse populations into Israel’s high-tech industry.”The AchareiTech ProgramThe AchareiTech program, operated in partnership with the 8200 Alumni Association, was established to expose and train youth from the social and geographic periphery in entrepreneurship and technology.The program will operate at a significant scale, comprising approximately 105 activity groups for students in grades 9–11, across around 35 localities nationwide. Each group will meet weekly for two hours throughout the academic year, focusing on entrepreneurship and technology.Activities include project-based learning, development of social-technological ventures, hackathons, leadership workshops, visits to academic institutions and high-tech companies, and mentoring by 8200 alumni and industry professionals. Approximately 3,000 students are expected to participate each year.The Acharei Association brings 27 years of experience working with youth, engaging approximately 10,000 young people annually across 97 local authorities. Over the past five years, the association has developed a range of technological entrepreneurship programs, including AchareiTech for the general population, MalachTech for Arab society, and a pre-military social-technological preparatory program focused on technological entrepreneurship.These programs operate in partnership with leading companies such as Check Point, Intel, Deloitte, Amdocs, Elbit, Microsoft, and DriveNets, alongside local authorities, schools, academic institutions, and 8200 alumni.Program objectives include developing technological and entrepreneurial skills through hands-on experience in development, design, data, and social innovation; fostering entrepreneurial thinking through project-based learning and venture creation; guiding students toward high-tech study program in matriculation; preparing participants for technological military service and STEM careers through connections with industry and academia; and advancing the participation of women and girls in science and technology.Mona’s “Global Entrepreneurs” ProgramIn parallel, Mona – Space for Change will operate its Global Entrepreneurs Program, a multi-year technological entrepreneurship initiative for youth from Arab society. The program aims to develop multidisciplinary entrepreneurs and support the actual establishment of early-stage companies within a regional ecosystem that includes laboratories, industry mentors, and support from an active technological campus connected to schools and local authorities.The program integrates personal and group development with in-depth learning of technological entrepreneurship and a unique international dimension.● Year 1: Development of a technological prototype and entrepreneurship fundamentals● Year 2: Establishment of a business venture with a full business plan● Year 3: Focus on entrepreneurial leadership and implementation● Year 4: Establishment of revenue-generating companiesFrom the second year onward, up to four registered startup companies are expected to be established annually.The international component includes collaboration with Boston IAC, through which two outstanding groups participate each year in a week-long program in Boston, including visits to leading institutions such as MIT and MassChallenge, participation in a technological hackathon, and the development of a global professional network.Mona operates a unique model of permanent regional STEM campuses, with five active campuses and ten additional campuses in planning. Activities run continuously throughout the year and maintain deep integration with schools and local authorities. The program partners with leading technology companies, including Nvidia, Google, Amdocs, and Check Point, offering site visits, engineering mentorship, and joint projects.Additionally, Mona is an approved provider within the Ministry of Education’s high-tech program, in long-term partnership with local authorities and with accountability for measurable outcomes. The association has over a decade of experience operating national entrepreneurship programs, accelerators, and bootcamps, engaging more than 10,000 students annually, training hundreds of teachers, and building long-term strategic partnerships that enable sustainability and systemic change in the Arab education system.The expected impact includes expanding the pool of young entrepreneurs in Arab society, building bridges between sectors, and increasing access to high-quality high-tech employment in the periphery.The youth entrepreneurship program for all population groups is funded at NIS 3 million per year for five years, operating at least 100 classes annually and reaching approximately 3,000 students each year. In parallel, the youth entrepreneurship program for Arab society is funded at NIS 2.25 million per year for five years, operating at least 50 classes annually and reaching approximately 1,500 students each year.

