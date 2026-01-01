Vidya Bharati reconstitutes its US Board, adds Satish Jha and Anil Parekh as new Members

Anil Parekh - Board Member Satish Jha - Board Member Satish Jha, Desh Deshpande and Rajendra Khaitan

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vidya Bharati USA P.O. Box 81286Wellesley, MA 02481FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEJanuary 1, 2026Vidya Bharati USA Reconstitutes Its U.S. Board, Appoints Long-Time Adviser Satish Jha and Los Angeles-Based Businessman Anil ParekhWellesley, MA – Vidya Bharati USA, the American arm supporting one of the world’s largest non-profit educational networks, today announced the reconstitution of its U.S. Board of Directors. The organization has appointed long-time adviser Satish Jha of Boston and prominent Los Angeles-based businessman Anil Parekh to the board.The newly constituted board comprises distinguished members dedicated to advancing quality education rooted in Indian values:• Dr. Surender Garg (Detroit)• Dr. Yashpal Arya (New York)• Suresh Gupta (Florida)• Ashok Danda (Houston)• Satish Jha (Boston)• Anil Parekh (Los Angeles)Vidya Bharati, through its network in India, operates approximately 14,000 schools across all states and 659 districts, employing over 150,000 dedicated teachers and staff. This makes it one of the largest non-profit educational organizations globally. Its unique self-sustaining model relies on no financial support from the government: land is donated locally, buildings and assets are contributed by donors, and operational costs are met through nominal fees adjusted to local paying capacities.Vidya Bharati schools educate over 1.2% of India’s K-12 students, with alumni consistently securing about half of the top 10 ranks in various state board examinations.“The reconstituted board brings together experienced leaders committed to expanding support for Vidya Bharati’s mission of providing value-based, accessible education to millions in India,” said Satish Jha. “We look forward to engaging the Indian diaspora in the U.S. to further strengthen this impactful work.”Vidya Bharati USA invites supporters and community members to join in advancing educational excellence.For more information, contact:Vidya Bharati USAP.O. Box 81286Wellesley, MA 02481Email: info@vidyabhartiusa.orgWebsite: www.vidyabhartiusa.org

