KUALA LUMPUR, 47800, MALAYSIA, January 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nickel Mining Meets Digital Infrastructure as Ni28 Signs MOUs in Indonesia

As traditional resource industries face increasing demands for transparency, traceability, and governance, digital infrastructure is increasingly being positioned as a foundational layer rather than an experimental tool. Against this backdrop, Ni28, a real-world asset (RWA) infrastructure platform, announced the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with five nickel mining sites in Indonesia, marking a practical step toward exploring verification-first digital frameworks for physical assets.

The MOUs were signed in conjunction with the Digital Transformation Forum 2025, where Ni28 served as Main Sponsor, bringing together participants from digital infrastructure, data systems, and traditional industries to examine how digital transformation is reshaping real-world asset management.

Institutional-Scale Nickel Assets Under Evaluation

The five mining sites covered under the MOUs span approximately 1,942 hectares (19.42 square kilometers). Preliminary assessments indicate an estimated 38,800 tons of nickel resources, highlighting the institutional scale of the assets involved.

Based on current market reference prices of approximately USD 15,500 per ton, the resources represent an indicative gross in-situ value of over USD 600 million, provided for contextual scale rather than valuation, and subject to further technical studies, operational feasibility, regulatory approvals, and independent verification.

Indonesia plays a critical role in the global nickel supply chain, particularly for industries linked to energy transition and advanced manufacturing. The scale of the assets under these MOUs reflects the growing relevance of standardized verification and governance frameworks in resource-based industries.

From Concept to Infrastructure: A Verification-First Approach

Under the MOU framework, Ni28 and its mining partners will collaborate to evaluate asset verification methodologies, data standardization processes, and lifecycle transparency mechanisms. The objective is to establish audit-ready, digitally verifiable records that can support long-term asset governance and responsible integration with digital systems.

Ni28 emphasized that blockchain is being explored strictly as an infrastructure layer—designed to enhance transparency, traceability, and reporting integrity—rather than as a speculative financial instrument.

As part of this process, Ni28 plans to work with independent third-party auditors and verification partners to design reporting and disclosure structures aligned with institutional compliance expectations.

An Industry Signal, Not a Transactional Announcement

Observers at the forum noted that the signing of the MOUs reflects a broader industry shift—from theoretical discussions around tokenization toward implementable digital infrastructure models grounded in real assets and measurable scale.

“What the industry needs today is not faster tokenization, but stronger foundations,” said a Ni28 representative. “This initiative is about building verifiable, auditable infrastructure that allows traditional assets to interact with digital systems responsibly.”

Ni28 are focused on infrastructure design, verification standards, and long-term data integrity.

Next Phase

Following the signing of the MOUs, Ni28 and its partners will proceed with technical feasibility assessments, verification framework design, and audit structuring, with any future implementation subject to regulatory considerations and the execution of definitive agreements.

Ni28 views this milestone as part of a broader, long-term effort to support the convergence of traditional resource industries and digital infrastructure, contributing to the responsible evolution of global real-world asset ecosystems.

About Ni28

Ni28 is a real-world asset (RWA) infrastructure platform focused on enabling verification-first digital frameworks for physical assets. The company works with resource operators and ecosystem partners to design auditable, transparent, and institution-ready infrastructure that supports the responsible integration of real-world assets with digital systems.

By emphasizing asset verification, data standardization, and lifecycle transparency, Ni28 aims to bridge traditional industries and emerging digital infrastructure through long-term, governance-oriented solutions. The platform positions blockchain technology as an enabling layer for trust, traceability, and reporting integrity.

