Oscar's Story that May Help Bridge Parents with Struggling Teenage Sons Named Finalist 2025 IAN Book of the Year

FREDERICK, CO, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Colorado mother, Windi Padia, finished reading Promising Young Man , she wrote to the author, Elias Axel, to express her gratitude: "For me, this book is a way to explore how I can grow up and show up as a mom. Thank you thank you."Her letter reflects what many parents are discovering: fiction can open doors that direct conversation cannot.Published in February 2025, Promising Young Man tells the story of 18-year-old Oscar, who is drowning under the weight of expectations while struggling with impulsivity, self-doubt, and the terrifying transition to adulthood. After one mistake too many threatens his future, an unexpected road trip with his 70-something grandmother becomes a journey toward understanding—for both of them.Why We Need to Talk About Boys:While conversations about mental health have increased in recent years, teenage boys remain an underserved population. They face rising rates of depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and suicide, yet often lack the emotional vocabulary or safe spaces to express what they're experiencing."Boys are told to 'man up,' to have it all figured out," said Axel. "But at 18, most are just trying to survive the day. Oscar's story shows what that actually looks like—the mess, the fear, the feeling of disappointing everyone—and how understanding can come from unexpected places."A Character Boys Recognize:Oscar Danielsson isn't a hero. He makes bad decisions, self-medicates, and pushes people away. He feels "defective" and fears everyone will discover he's not as promising as they expect. But in his raw honesty and dark humor, many teenage boys see themselves."Oscar is breathtakingly real and appealing, wrestling with his feeling of being 'defective' while staring down a future that feels empty and volatile." - The BookLife Prize.Samuel Durr, a Learning Specialist at William C. Goudy Technology Academy, called the novel "a quiet masterpiece" that authentically portrays the everyday struggles many young men, especially with ADHD, face: "distracted thoughts, small triumphs that feel monumental, and the feeling of being overwhelmed by expectations."Brian Bennett, CPS High School teacher says, "the novel vividly reflects the pains and pleasures of adolescence, the teenager's navigation toward a place where they matter and have agency. Its zipping plot combines the relatable details of a frustrated, working life with the need for adventure and meaning.A Bridge Between Generations:The heart of the story is the relationship between Oscar and his Grammy—two people who shouldn't understand each other but discover they're more alike than different. Their conversations are uncomfortable, funny, and ultimately transformative. For parents, the book offers insight into what their sons might be thinking but can't articulate. For sons, it offers validation that they're not alone in feeling lost."This book gives parents and teens something to talk about," said Axel. "Not in a heavy-handed 'let's discuss the themes' way, but because Oscar's voice feels real. Parents see their sons. Sons see themselves. That's where conversation begins."Recognition and Impact:Since publication, Promising Young Man has earned multiple awards and been endorsed by educators, psychologists, and parents:Winner, 2025 Firebird Book AwardSilver Medalist 2025 Readers' Favorite Book AwardKirkus Reviews "GET IT"BookLife Reviews Editor's PickWindy City Reviews "Recommended"4.7-star rating on AmazonDoug Bolton, Clinical Psychologist, Educator and Author of Untethered , called Promising Young Man a “Beautiful read… Oscar’s voice is unforgettable.” And MSNOW legal analyst Jill Wine-Banks (The Watergate Girl) said: "I love this book."About the Story:Oscar would rather hide in his room than face graduation. His biggest fear? Everyone finding out he's not nearly as promising as they expect. After a scrape with the law he barely remembers, he ends up on a mysterious cross-country road trip with his free-wheeling grandmother—who's also searching for meaning. As the pair passes through small towns in Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas, the darkly witty, achingly honest story explores what it means to grow up when you don't fit in, and how understanding can come from the most unexpected places.For Parents:Promising Young Man is appropriate for readers 16+ and contains mature themes including mental health struggles, substance use, depression, and suicidal ideation. "The novel covers some dark material — but in a realistic, worthwhile way" (Philip Janowski, Windy City Reviews). The novel can serve as a way for parents to understand their sons' perspectives, as well as a tool for teens to feel seen and less alone.The story resonates particularly with families navigating learning differences, attention challenges, or executive function struggles—but its themes of feeling "defective" and not measuring up are universal to the teenage experience.Availability:Promising Young Man by Elias Axel is available in paperback ($17.99, ISBN: 979-8-9920656-0-2) and ebook ($9.99) through major retailers and Ingram distribution. An accessible hardcover edition and audiobook narrated by actor Julian Josip are forthcoming in 2026.For review copies, bulk orders for schools or organizations, or author interviews, contact Patricia Stankovic at patricia@mdlpress.com.About Elias Axel:Elias Axel is an author based in Chicagoland. Promising Young Man, Axel's debut novel, was inspired by personal experiences and a desire to create representation for young people who feel like they don't fit in.About My Delightful Life Press:My Delightful Life Press is an independent publisher committed to authentic storytelling and accessible book design.###

Promising Young Man Book Trailer

