Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Seeks Justice for Female Prison Abuse Victims

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys , a premier national plaintiff’s firm, today announced the formal expansion of its Sexual Abuse and Assault Division to represent women and female survivors of sexual violence within the California State Prison system. The initiative specifically targets systemic failures at state-run facilities, including the Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF) and the California Institution for Women (CIW).Holding the State Accountable for Systemic AbuseRecent investigations have unmasked a pervasive "culture of silence" within California’s women’s prisons. Following high-profile criminal convictions of correctional staff, hundreds of women are now coming forward to report abuse by guards, medical personnel, and state employees."Incarceration is not a license for state employees to commit violence," said Trial Attorney Darryl Meigs. "We are representing women who were preyed upon by those entrusted with their safety. Our firm is dedicated to ensuring these women are no longer silenced by the institutions that failed to protect them."Internal Expertise Led by Darryl Meigs and Mia HongTo manage these high-stakes claims, the firm has established a fully integrated, in-house unit led by Trial Attorneys Darryl Meigs and Mia Hong.Mia Hong brings a unique perspective to the team, having started her career as an insurance defense attorney representing the nation’s largest carriers. She now uses that "insider" knowledge to fight for survivors, ensuring insurance companies and state entities cannot undervalue these life-altering claims."Having represented the defense in the past, I know exactly how these institutions try to minimize and litigate claims of this magnitude," said Trial Attorney Mia Hong. "I now bring that fight to them on behalf of women who have been profoundly damaged. We understand their tactics, and we won't let them avoid accountability for the negligence and abuse that occurred under their watch."Inclusive Representation Across CaliforniaKarns & Karns is actively accepting cases from survivors at all 33 California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) facilities. Whether the abuse occurred at a women’s-only facility or a co-ed institution, the firm provides a direct path to justice for any female survivor harmed by prison staff or employees statewide.Abuse by Authority: Claims involve sexual assault, coerced acts, and harassment by correctional officers, prison guards, medical personnel, and other CDCR employees.Contingency Representation: Karns & Karns operates on a contingency basis, meaning survivors pay no fees unless the firm wins the case.About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident AttorneysFounded by brothers Bill and Mike Karns, the firm has 31 locations across California, Texas, and Nevada. With over $300 million recovered and a reputation built on 2,500+ five-star reviews, the firm is a leader in institutional abuse litigation.Contact Information: Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys1-800-4-THE-WIN (1-800-484-3946)

